After multiple starts and stops, delays and cancellations, the Wicked movie has hit yet another snag on its road to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that production on the movie has been delayed and will also be setting up shop in a different location. Production on the movie was originally scheduled to begin in March of 2022 in Atlanta according to the trade who report that the Broadway adaptation will now film in June of 2022 in the UK. When production on the movie begins it will be the first to shoot at Universal's Sky Studios in Elstree according to THR.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO