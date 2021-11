Sometimes the simplest things are the hardest to get right. Which is why, despite the plethora of designer duds out there, it can be a struggle to find a really good basic. Sure, there are plenty of solid T-shirts and crewneck sweaters on the market, but how many are really, reliably exceptional? That search is what led Joe Serino and Lexi Sacchi to launch Serino, a new range of wardrobe staples that are as thoughtfully crafted as any sartorial showstopper. Serino, the brand’s namesake, is an industry vet who spent sixteen years designing for Nike. After so many years working for...

