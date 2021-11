A boy left school after being bullied for his Halloween

Kids are playing Squid Game at school and schools are now warning parents about instances of fighting. Now, this is by all means not every school. But, there are instances of some Netflix-flavored dustups at Communal d'Erquelinnes Centre in Belgium and other schools like it. A Facebook post from there warns the parents to pay attention to what their kids are doing. (As with most of these stories, a TikTok trend had a large hand in spreading it around.) It seems like another run-of-the-mill controversy, but people are gravitating to this saga online. Part of the consternation on the part of viewers is that Squid Game itself is based on children's games. It's complicated and nowhere near widespread, but there is a conversation to be had about talking to the children involved about playing a little bit nicer with their classmates.

KIDS ・ 21 DAYS AGO