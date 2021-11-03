CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

WRU to offer first professional 15-a-side contracts to women

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is set to offer some of its female internationals their first professional contracts. Up to 10 of their 15-a-side players will be awarded full-time deals, while there will be retainer contracts for 15 more individuals. The 12-month contracts are currently being drawn up -...

