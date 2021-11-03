CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer ships kids’ COVID shots in US

By David Laguerre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is shipping millions of kid-size COVID-19 shots. The Food...

CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

CDC urges parents to keep up vaccinations amid global threat of measles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning parents about a rise in measles after a drop in vaccinations. Doctors are advising people that it's safe to come back to pediatricians and now is the time for children to get vaccinated especially against measles, a highly contagious virus that the CDC is saying is once again a global threat.
BELLMORE, NY
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rate doubles in two weeks with addition of 5,293 cases

Data downloaded from Pennsylvania Department of Health systems show 5,293 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,710 cases per day, up 20.4% from a week ago, and up slightly over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.61 million infections statewide. The Lehigh Valley, the state and the nation are all showing renewed increases ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Hawaii Has Received So Far

It has now been 47 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 9, the U.S. has sent 536,665,505 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 163.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
HAWAII STATE
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
The US had a Lyme disease vaccine decades ago

Black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can transmit Lyme disease. Photon Illustration/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images. Since 1998, confirmed Lyme disease cases in the US have risen roughly 40%. GlaxoSmithKline developed a Lyme vaccine in the 1990s. It went off the market by the early 2000s. A new anti-Lyme injection (not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH

