AP Top Stories November 2 P

A spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse discussed the seventh day of the nationally-watched homicide trial in which the defendant took the stand and testified. David Hancock slammed President Joe Biden on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday evening for casting Rittenhouse as a White supremacist in a tweet one year ago. "Don't forget the candidate for the U.S. president himself last year prior to the election called Kyle Rittenhouse a White supremacist. Joe Biden called him a White supremacist; that is appalling. I can't even gauge how wrong that is."

