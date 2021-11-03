CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AP Top Stories November 2 P

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest for Tuesday, November 2nd: President Biden pledges...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse spokesperson slams Biden for casting defendant as a White supremacist

A spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse discussed the seventh day of the nationally-watched homicide trial in which the defendant took the stand and testified. David Hancock slammed President Joe Biden on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday evening for casting Rittenhouse as a White supremacist in a tweet one year ago. "Don't forget the candidate for the U.S. president himself last year prior to the election called Kyle Rittenhouse a White supremacist. Joe Biden called him a White supremacist; that is appalling. I can't even gauge how wrong that is."
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Ap#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: 100,000 COVID Vaccines Administered In New York In 24 Hours

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York hit another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul says 100,000 COVID vaccines were administered in just the last 24 hours. This comes as children ages 5-11 continue to get vaccinated across the state. RELATED STORY: ‘COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall’ Answers Your Questions On CBSN New York Tuesday, the governor announced that 75% of all New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Retro Baltimore: An Unknown Soldier arrives in Washington

Veterans Day‘s roots stretch back to Nov. 11, 1918, when an armistice was declared marking the end of World War I. The day was marked later with military memorial ceremonies and, after World War II, its name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans, whether living or deceased. Although the war was three years past in 1921, Baltimore and other cities were in mourning for the ...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy