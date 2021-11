Life is not good in Montréal right now. With a record of 2-6-0, the Montréal Canadiens sit last place in the league standings. Through seven games, they’ve been monstrously outplayed in six of them. The first victory of the season over the Detroit Red Wings seemed to provide some solace, but it was quickly dashed by another loss in the next game against the Seattle Kraken. Establishing some form of consistency is critical to success in the NHL, and the Canadiens have yet to establish it in any form this season.

HOCKEY ・ 11 DAYS AGO