CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

New Test Determines Antibiotic Resistance in Less Than 90 Minutes

By Washington State University
scitechdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA technique that measures the metabolic activity of bacteria with an electric probe can identify antibiotic resistance in less than 90 minutes, a dramatic improvement from the one to two days required by current techniques. This discovery means that doctors could quickly know which antibiotics will or won’t work...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get a Blood Test, Experts Warn

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and while many of us focus on keeping it looking youthful and wrinkle-free, it could also be a vehicle through which other parts of your body signal that an illness or disease is brewing. Sudden onset of blistering, scaliness, discoloration, or a rash could point to an autoimmune condition, an allergy, a virus, or even heart disease. And if you notice a particular rash in one area in particular, it may be time to reach out to a doctor for some bloodwork. Read on to find out more about the unique facial rash that's often misdiagnosed.
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Antibiotic Resistance#Bacteria#Journal#Wsu
scitechdaily.com

Over 80% of Deer in Study Test Positive for COVID – They May Be a Reservoir for the Virus To Continually Circulate

More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Two leading US physicians say doctors now need to screen and treat patients for exposure to air pollution

With numerous studies documenting air pollution's link to heart-related illness and death, two leading American physicians are calling on their peers to begin screening patients for exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution and recommending interventions in order to limit exposure and improve cardiovascular health, the researchers write in the New England Journal of Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

NIH Scientists Identify Mechanism That May Boost Infectivity of COVID Variants

Enzyme process alters spike protein function. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Lower antibiotic resistance in intestinal bacteria with forgotten antibiotic

A forgotten antibiotic, temocillin, led to lower selection of resistant bacteria than the standard treatment for febrile urinary tract infection, in a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Thus, temocillin may be useful in treating severe urinary tract infections that give rise to fever, and contribute to a reduced spread of resistant bacteria in hospitals.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

New penicillin breakthrough may spell end for antibiotic-resistant superbugs

SHEFFIELD, England — Since penicillin’s discovery by Alexander Fleming over 80 years ago, the antibiotic has helped millions of people overcome illnesses and infections. However, the mechanism of how the drug actually works was largely unknown – until now. Scientists have finally discovered the method by which penicillin kills bacteria, and, this new information could lead to the creation of a superbug killer!
SCIENCE
uci.edu

BioSci Scientist Receives Award to Help Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Travis Wiles, Ph.D., assistant professor of molecular biology and biochemistry, has recently received a New Innovator Award (#DP2AI154420) from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The NIAID is an agency of the National Institutes of Health and supports research efforts to help understand, prevent and ultimately cure infectious and allergic diseases. The agency’s New Innovator Awards are given to investigators to “support creative, novel, original and insightful research concepts” that are important to the institute’s mission.
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

ARMOR study: Keeping pace with microbial resistance to antibiotics

Ongoing nationwide study looks at in vitro antibiotic resistance among isolates. The Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular Microorganisms (ARMOR) surveillance study has identified high levels of in vitro antibiotic resistance among ocular staphylococcal and pneumococcal pathogens, resistance that may affect treatment success, according to Penny Asbell, MD, FACS, MBA, director of the Hamilton Eye Institute at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Antibiotic resistance is at a crisis point – government support for academia and Big Pharma to find new drugs could help defeat superbugs

Antibiotic resistance poses one of the most important health challenges of the 21st century. And time has already run out to stop its dire consequences. The rise of multidrug-resistant bacteria has already led to a significant increase in human disease and death. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 2.8 million people worldwide are infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, accounting for 35,000 deaths each year in the U.S. and 700,000 deaths around the globe.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Antibiotic resistance outwitted by supercomputers

Scientists may have made a giant leap in fighting the biggest threat to human health by using supercomputing to keep pace with the impressive ability of diseases to evolve. A new study by an international team, co-led by Dr. Gerhard Koenig from the University of Portsmouth, tackled the problem of antibiotic resistance by redesigning existing antibiotics to overcome bacterial resistance mechanisms.
SCIENCE
The Poultry Site

On-site PCR testing could aid smart antibiotic use in mycoplasmosis treatment

Timely use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing on chicken farms can help tackle the problem of antibiotic overuse against mycoplasmosis in countries where this treatment approach is prevalent — which in turn may guard against antimicrobial resistance. That’s the view taken by Keat Fu, DVM , technical manager from...
AGRICULTURE
vt.edu

Combating antibiotic resistance with data-driven surveillance

Since the world’s first broadly effective antibiotic arrived in 1928, bacteria have evolved new strategies to fight back against antibiotics. Current trends show that antibiotics are increasingly failing to prevent, treat, or cure bacterial infections. Some projections imply that by 2050, antibiotic resistance fatalities may outnumber those of cancer. Virginia...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

New ribosome-targeting antibiotic acts against drug-resistant bacteria

A new study published in Nature reports on a new antibiotic that binds to the ribosome of bacterial cells and stops drug-resistant pathogens from making mice sick. Co-authored by researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago, the study not only shows the potential of the drug — called iboxamycin — to one day help humans who are ill because of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, but also identifies how the drug overcomes the most widespread mechanism of resistance to this class of antibacterials.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Giant Study Identifies The Best Time to Fall Asleep to Lower Risk of Heart Problems

While the link between sleep and a healthy heart is well established, researchers are still sussing out the details. A new study suggests there might even be an optimal time, within our 24-hour body clock, for falling asleep. Of course, the reasons for not obtaining the right sleep, whether it's the best amount or right timing are not always within our control. So anyone struggling with their sleep should seek medical advice and focus on whatever they need to do that works for them – as dictating a specific bedtime may be counterproductive for some. But for the rest of us it...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy