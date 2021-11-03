CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

One-Quarter of US Seniors Have Less Than $500 in Medical Savings — Here are Some Options to Cover Costs

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDeVy_0clGSekS00

Among the biggest expenses many American seniors are likely to face are medical bills, but a substantial number don’t have nearly enough money saved up to cover them , according to a new survey from MedicareGuide.com. For these Americans, finding alternative solutions is a major priority.

See: Social Security Update: New Bill Could Benefit Seniors Immensely by Improving Cost-of-Living Formula
Find: Unclear on Social Security Benefits? These Are the 4 Types Seniors Should Know

The survey of 1,176 U.S. adults aged 65 and older, conducted in September and released last month, found that 27% of respondents have less than $500 in savings to pay for medical bills. About one-quarter carry medical debt, while more than one-third said they found it either difficult or very difficult to pay for health care. More than one-quarter (28%) said they would have to use non-medical savings to pay for a severe illness — including dipping into their retirement accounts.

On the other side of the spectrum, one in three respondents said they have more than $6,000 in medical savings — a stark reminder of the divergent financial circumstances facing much of the country.

Those without much medical savings face some tough choices when it comes to health care. About one in four U.S. seniors said they have deferred treatment for dental, hearing or vision issues because of lack of funds. Nearly one-third (29%) have had to put off other expenses, such as home repair, to afford health care, while nearly two-thirds (65%) have tried to save on prescription drugs by seeking generic versions or buying in bulk.

Seniors who are struggling to pay for health care can take certain steps to relieve the financial stress — including finding Medicare options that cost less. And now is a good time to look into it, with Medicare’s current open enrollment ending on Dec. 7.

The enrollment period lets seniors add or change their coverage, with any changes going into on effect Jan. 1 — something that could prove beneficial to their bank accounts next year.

“As we enter the fall Annual Enrollment Period it’s a good time for folks to take a close look at their finances,” Jeff Smedsrud, a cofounder of MedicareGuide parent company HealthCare.com, said in a press release. “During AEP people can sign up for Part D prescription drug coverage, change Medicare Advantage plans, and switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Cash-strapped seniors may be eligible for plans that offer better savings and coverage than their current plan.”

For example, beneficiaries who only have basic Medicare Part A (hospital) and Part B (outpatient care) coverage might benefit from switching to an Advantage Plan offered by private insurance companies, CNBC reported. These plans have out-of-pocket maximums and typically include prescription drug coverage as well as extras like dental, vision and hearing.

The average monthly premium for Advantage Plans will be $19 in 2022, down from $21.22 this year, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In some cases you might be charged no premium, though you want to make sure your medical care providers are in-network so all services are covered.

Another important step is to ensure your prescription drugs are covered, either through an Advantage Plan or a Part D prescription drug plan. The average monthly premium for Part D coverage will be $33 next year, CNBC reported, up from $31.47 in 2021. Seniors with limited income might qualify for financial help paying for prescription drugs. They might also qualify for Medicare Savings programs administered through state Medicaid offices.

See: Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food
Find: Social Security Got Its Biggest COLA Bump Ever – Are Rising Food Prices Covered?

You can also look into plans offered by the AARP to help cover costs. For example, the AARP Hearing Care Program lets members save 20% on the retail price of hearing aids. Other perks include a free hearing checkup, a free cleaning and check of current hearing aids, a free demonstration of the latest hearing aid technology, a risk-free 90-day trial, a one-year extended follow-up care at no additional charge, a three-year manufacturer warranty and a free three-year supply of batteries.

Similarly, the AARP Dental Insurance Plan, administered by Delta Dental Insurance Company, offers affordable individual or family plans that cover common dental procedures .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : One-Quarter of US Seniors Have Less Than $500 in Medical Savings — Here are Some Options to Cover Costs

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Medicare Benefits#Medicare Plans#Medicare Advantage#Medical Savings#Medicareguide Com#Americans#Social Security Update
KSAT 12

Here are some Medicare coverage plans to consider

Medicare enrollment and benefits are an important topic, especially since the annual enrollment period for Medicare started in October. It’s important to know when you’re eligible, what benefits are covered, and what plan will work best for you. Victoria Martinez, public relations specialist at Community First Health Plans, explained some...
HEALTH
SmartAsset

Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
dbknews.com

Life-saving medical care shouldn’t cost thousands of dollars

The entire Xfinity Center basketball court was filled with dental chairs for the weekend’s free clinic. (Richard Moglen/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Low-income Americans pay the ultimate price when it comes to health care. This must change. A few years ago, I was upstairs...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
AARP
SmartAsset

Skilled Nursing Facility: Services and Costs

A skilled nursing facility gives an individual access to round-the-clock, specialized healthcare along with assistance and activities for daily living. These facilities have trained medical professionals to provide in-patient treatment and rehabilitation. A financial advisor could help you create a financial plan for … Continue reading → The post Skilled Nursing Facility: Services and Costs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
HEALTH SERVICES
khn.org

Medicare Plans’ ‘Free’ Dental, Vision, Hearing Benefits Come at a Cost

When Teresa Nolan Barensfeld turned 65 last year, she quickly decided on a private Medicare Advantage plan to cover her health expenses. Barensfeld, a freelance editor from Chatham, New York, liked that it covered her medications, while her local hospitals and her primary care doctor were in the plan’s network. It also had a modest $31 monthly premium.
HEALTH SERVICES
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Seniors should have the option to choose home

A recent poll found that 94% of Medicare beneficiaries would prefer to receive post-hospital short-term health care at home, and 85% of adults say it should be a high priority for the federal government to expand Medicare coverage for home health care. Fortunately, bipartisan lawmakers in both the U.S. House...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Castle News

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: Low-cost options, more benefits for seniors shopping for 2022 Medicare Advantage plans

Let the games begin for Lawrence County Medicare beneficiaries. This year, seniors will be able to choose from more than 80 Medicare Advantage and stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The Advantage plan sellers’ quest for new sign-ups is as predictable as red leaves in the fall. But this isn’t a game. Your health and retirement security depend on making smart choices about how you receive your Medicare. The deadline to enroll is Dec. 7 for coverage that begins Jan. 1.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
SmartAsset

Custodial Care Services, Costs and Insurance

Many people turn to long-term care (LTC) for a disability or chronic health condition. Sometimes the need for this happens suddenly after a medical emergency, like a stroke, or progressively with age. Either way, facilities like continuing care retirement communities … Continue reading → The post Custodial Care Services, Costs and Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Motley Fool

Don't Leave This Huge Expense Out of Your Retirement Plan

Healthcare is a huge expense for retirees. Many seniors are unprepared for just how expensive healthcare is. If you don't prepare for medical care, you could end up draining your nest egg. When preparing for retirement, it's crucial to consider how your spending habits will change as a senior. This...
The Motley Fool

4 Signs You Need a New Medicare Advantage Plan

Medicare Advantage enrollees can choose between different plans. Between now and Dec. 7, you can change your coverage for 2022 during Medicare's open enrollment. You may want to consider a new Advantage plan if your current plan has its share of shortcomings. Medicare's fall open enrollment is now in full...
DIABETES
Canyon News

What Happens If I Chose The Wrong Medicare Advantage Plan?

UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I recently attended a Medicare Advantage meeting because my Medicare Supplement Plan F is costing me $220 a month and was going to join. A friend introduced me to your articles explaining the various Parts and Plans of Medicare. Now I am having second thoughts. My question...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy