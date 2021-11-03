The Best Tech Gifts for Music Lovers

The Video Doorbell 4 ($199.99) is the latest addition to Ring’s growing family of home security devices. It offers features not typically found on battery-powered doorbells including dual-band Wi-Fi, optional wired connectivity, and Pre-Roll video for capturing the first few seconds of activity before a motion alert is triggered. As with other Ring doorbells, this model works with Amazon Alexa and can interact with lots of third-party smart home devices. The main difference between this and the $179.99 Video Doorbell 3 is that it supports full-color Pre-Roll video. However, you still need to pay a monthly fee to access recorded video and to use certain features, and while the Video Doorbell 4 delivered sharp 1080p video in testing, you can get more detailed video with the $199.99 Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. If you’re in the market for a wired doorbell, meanwhile, the $99 Ezviz DB1C is still your best bet.

