Sent in on Friday by Bjorn Helgaas were all of the PCI subsystem updates for the Linux 5.16 merge window. Arguably most notable with the PCI feature pull request is the introduction of the Apple Silicon PCIe driver. That Apple PCIe driver written by Alyssa Rosenzweig and Marc Zyngier is to get more components working for the Apple M1 MacBook and Mac Mini systems. Besides PCI Express itself being important, getting this driver mainlined is necessary for being able to get USB Type-A, Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth working on the Apple M1 hardware.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO