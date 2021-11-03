Does Your Retirement Plan Hide These Hidden Expenses?

Is a product marketing expert who helps fix large revenue retention & growth issues. Many people think hiring the best employees is enough. But many companies fail to retain their best employees because they don’t know what retention actually means. Retention, in business terms, is not just about hiring talented people and letting them go when they want to leave. It’s a complex process that includes hiring for the long term while ensuring talent maintains their high performance over time. And it starts with understanding why your top talent might be tempted to look elsewhere for more challenging work or better compensation.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO