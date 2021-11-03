CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Early list of visitors expected for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

By Andrew Hattersley
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M expected to host loaded group of...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

SEC Nation crew talks Texas A&M vs. Auburn, heading to College Station

For the first time since 2019, SEC Nation will be heading to College Station on Saturday for a top-15 matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn. The show featuring Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow will be on hand to break down the matchup from right outside Kyle Field as well look ahead to the SEC action to come. Roman Harper is usually part of the crew as well but will not be there this weekend as he is set to be honored by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at Texas A&M

After a big win, the Tigers were given the prime SEC kickoff slot for their next game. The SEC picked Auburn at Texas A&M to be its game of the week on CBS next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST, the league announced Sunday morning. Earlier in the week, Auburn had to wait on the game time and TV designation until the conclusion of Week 9's games, as the conference was waiting to select the best matchup.
FOOTBALL
Gadsden Times

What is the Auburn vs. Texas A&M Aggies football betting line, over/under

The Auburn football team is scheduled to make the trip to Texas A&M for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 6. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT. Auburn, ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Ole Miss 31-20 on Oct. 30.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Cbs Sports#Cbs Interactive#Broadcasting#Auburn 2005 2021#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
chatsports.com

Fun With Numbers: Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Howdy and welcome back to Fun With Numbers, the weekly advanced stats post made possible by GBH, Google Sheets, and time theft. I hope everyone had a relaxing bye week and are ready for what should be a wild 4 game finish. Let’s review our last game and then talk about this week’s matchup.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

For National Recognition, Texas A&M Must Contend With Auburn

COLLEGE STATION -- Sometimes a well-rested football team can go the distance at the right time. Just ask Texas A&M's opponent this week. No. 10 Ole Miss looked to be one of the premier offenses in the country but was playing injured entering Saturday's matchup. Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) was rested coming off their bye week.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Auburn @ Texas A&M: Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, November 6th, 2021. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream. Betting Line: According to DraftKings, Auburn is a 4.5-point underdog, with the over/under sitting at 49 total points. And here we go. Auburn has done odd year...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
SportsGrid

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 11/06. Auburn vs. Texas A&M MoneyLine, Spread, Total and Odds. MoneyLine (Open): Auburn (+168) vs. Texas A&M (-200) MoneyLine (Current): Auburn (+172) vs. Texas A&M (-215) Spread (Open): Auburn (+4.5) vs. Texas A&M (-4.5)
SPORTS
chatsports.com

THE TAILGATE: A Graphical Preview of Texas A&M vs Auburn

The tea the shaman served was bitter. “La medicina” he called it. Jimbo didn’t think he was sick, but he knew not to turn down hospitality from a polite old man. After all, Jimbo was a guest in Peru. “Bottoms up!” Jimbo said as he took down the brown brew....
SPORTS
247Sports

Texas A&M vs. Auburn pregame news & notes

- Texas A&M and Auburn meet for the 12th time as the Aggies look to make it four straight on the season and pick up their first win over the Tigers at Kyle Field. - Junior RB Isaiah Spiller remains one of the SEC’s top rushers as he ranks third with 761 yards on the year, while his 95.13 ypg average ranks fourth in the league ... He is 48 yards away from cracking the top 10 on A&M’s all-time career rushing yards list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Auburn football opponent preview: Texas A&M offense

An offense that has gained traction in a big way since sophomore Zach Calzada was forced into action early in the season, Texas A&M enters Saturday’s SEC football game against Auburn on a roll offensively following its bye week. Averaging 40 points per game in wins over Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina, the Aggies are led by a talented group of backs that combine to make it tough on opponents on the ground.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Ground And Pound?: Auburn Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

Much is on the line for Texas A&M Saturday at home against the Auburn. Can they live up to the expectation as the next "it team" in the SEC West?. After a 6-4 season, the Tigers elected to fire Gus Malzahn in favor of Boise State's Bryan Harsin. Returning eight offensive starters was a quality start for the new head coach. Now, it's time to see if the Tigers can remain a top-notch program.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Ten thoughts: Texas A&M defense vs Auburn offense

Texas A&M's defense looks like a different unit than it did earlier in the season and particularly when Tyree Johnson, DeMarvin Leal, Jayden Peevy, and Micheal Clemons are playing together. It's a group that can get upfield as pass rushers but also re-establish the line of scrimmage in the run game so that either they or the backers can make at the line of scrimmage instead of five yards downfield. The numbers don't look much different than they did earlier in the season in terms of sacks or tackles for loss but they're affecting things to a much greater degree and giving A&M fans the feeling that not much is going to happen on their watch. In addition, they were forced to play this lineup out of necessity due to injury but it's become their best group and now its backed by talented players coming back off of injury as well.
FOOTBALL
AL.com

Fade underdog Auburn against Texas A&M

Texas A&M opened as a six-point home favorite against Auburn. The market has drifted toward the Tigers a bit, as the number sits at Texas A&M -4.5 as of Tuesday morning. That’s a welcome development as far as I’m concerned. I think there may be value on Texas A&M as a betting favorite.
AUBURN, AL
KTRE

Texas A&M announces Auburn football game a sellout

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced on Wednesday the Aggies’ Nov. 6 matchup against Auburn at Kyle Field has sold out. In the lead up to this weekend’s top-15 match up, Texas A&M Athletics will host Hooey Yell Fest Friday at 8 p.m. (CT) on the Zone Plaza, headlined by Randall King, and SEC Nation will broadcast live on SEC Network Saturday morning for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. (CT).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Sports

Auburn vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

A pari of teams with aspirations of winning the SEC West crown highlight the SEC on CBS Game of the Week this Saturday. No. 13 Auburn will make a trip to No. 14 Texas A&M for a showdown between the nation's highest-ranked two-loss teams. It will be the Aggies' toughest test since their stunning upset of then-No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9. For Auburn, it will be the fourth straight game against an SEC foe ranked inside the top 20.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

31K+
Followers
260K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy