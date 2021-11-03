Early list of visitors expected for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Texas A&M's defense looks like a different unit than it did earlier in the season and particularly when Tyree Johnson, DeMarvin Leal, Jayden Peevy, and Micheal Clemons are playing together. It's a group that can get upfield as pass rushers but also re-establish the line of scrimmage in the run game so that either they or the backers can make at the line of scrimmage instead of five yards downfield. The numbers don't look much different than they did earlier in the season in terms of sacks or tackles for loss but they're affecting things to a much greater degree and giving A&M fans the feeling that not much is going to happen on their watch. In addition, they were forced to play this lineup out of necessity due to injury but it's become their best group and now its backed by talented players coming back off of injury as well.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO