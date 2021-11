Have you noticed that there already have been Black Friday events kicking off? There is some reasoning behind the early Black Friday's from retailers, one of the reasons we are seeing earlier sales for the holidays is that once you buy something it has to get to you before Christmas, and with the trucking industry seeing a shortage of 80,000 drivers it's going to take longer to get you those items in plenty of time.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO