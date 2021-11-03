Dakota State Women’s Basketball Drops Second Game of Season to Dordt

The Trojans had a total of only 121 yards of offense in the 33-7 loss to Valley City State. Brenner Furlong scored the only touchdown for DSU. He scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter to tie the game at seven. The Vikings scored 26 unanswered points, with quarterback Jalen Pfeifer throwing three touchdowns and running for one. He also had 231 yards through the air and 49 yards on the ground. Defensive back Noah Guse had an interception and tied the school record for most career interceptions at Dakota State with his 18th. He also ties the school record, with four former Trojans, for interceptions in one season with seven. He has chance to break both records next week when Dakota State plays their final game of the season against Presentation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO