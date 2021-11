Behold Chloe Kim in her element. It's in Southern California, the flip side of the snow-packed half-pipes she rules, where this Olympian refuels her body and brain. In fact, right now she's trying not to obsess about the white stuff too much. Just days before this late-summer cover shoot, Chloe had done a big press event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, its February takeover fast approaching. "It made me realize how soon it was, and it kind of freaked me out," she says.

