Bruno the parrot spent most of his time around his mom while growing up, and as a result, sounds just like her! He was very protective of her when his human brother, Jhono, was around, and even began asking him "mom" questions, like "Why aren't you working?" "Have you eaten yet?" "Have you showered?" Jhono started spending more time with Bruno, and now the two are inseparable.

