CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

The Rotary Park Overlook Tower Is A Hidden Spot In Huntington, West Virginia

By Cristy
Only In West Virginia
Only In West Virginia
 7 days ago

There are some pretty popular parks in Huntington, West Virginia (we’re looking at you, Ritter Park). But if you’re looking for a true hidden gem in Huntington, then you’ll definitely want to check out Rotary Park just off of U.S. Route 60 not far from where the Guyandotte River meets the Ohio.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mScw9_0clGP0pO00
The whole Rotary Park is an undiscovered treasure, with baseball fields, playgrounds, picnic areas, disc golf, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgx3Q_0clGP0pO00
It hides beautiful trails through cool, lush woods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CXPN_0clGP0pO00
It offers panoramic scenic views of the city and the Ohio River.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlYSH_0clGP0pO00
But the most hidden of all the hidden gems at this park is definitely the Rotary Park Overlook Tower.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jklN_0clGP0pO00
Located at the end of an unmarked, unpaved, unkept trail, the tower takes some effort to reach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32511w_0clGP0pO00
The overlook affords several overgrown views of the city of Huntington.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNIZG_0clGP0pO00
Although beautiful in any season, from late fall to early spring, these views would likely include quite a bit more of the city!

Have you ever visited Huntington’s Rotary Park? Did you know there was an observation tower perched on the top end of the park? To learn more about this park, visit the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s website. Here’s another unique spot in Huntington – the Huntington Museum of Art’s nature trail.

Address: Rotary Park, Huntington, WV 25705, USA

If she isn't writing, hiking, teaching, or gardening, Cristy is probably busy enjoying a good book and a big bowl of ice cream.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In West Virginia

Built At The Cost Of Many Lives, This Half-Mile Train Tunnel In West Virginia Is Now Abandoned

Tucked away in the mountains of West Virginia are miles and miles of abandoned railroad track. Some of it has been converted to rail trail to be enjoyed by hikers, bikers, and equestrians. But some of it, like the Board Tree Tunnel on the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad’s main line between Baltimore, Maryland and Wheeling, West Virginia, just lies forgotten in the forest.
WHEELING, WV
Only In West Virginia

Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This West Virginia Cavern Tour

It’s not hard to find a mountain in West Virginia – they’re literally everywhere. But it is a little trickier to find a mountain that you can walk right on into. It can be done, however, and if walking through a mountain via an underground cave labyrinth seems like your cup of tea, then you’ll […] The post Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This West Virginia Cavern Tour appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In West Virginia

There’s A Paranormal Museum In West Virginia And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

If you’ve been a fan of West Virginia for any time at all, you already know that the Mountain State is full of fascinatingly creepy museums. It’s because we have such a fascinatingly creepy history! We’ve got museums dedicated to Mothman, Bigfoot, and the Flatwoods Monster, all of which have been sighted in West Virginia. But perhaps the scariest of all the collections to be found in West Virginia is the collection of artifacts known as the Archive of the Afterlife, the National Museum of the Paranormal.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
Only In West Virginia

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In West Virginia Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

Raise your hand if your porch ceiling is painted light blue. Welcome to West Virginia, where a light blue front porch ceiling is a common feature of many homes around the state, especially older ones. Actually, though, such a home decor tradition is much more widespread than just here in West Virginia. So no matter […] The post Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In West Virginia Are Painted Haint Blue In Color appeared first on Only In Your State.
HOME & GARDEN
Only In West Virginia

The Island Loop Trail In West Virginia Takes You From Sandstone Falls Into The Forest And Back

Do you ever have trouble agreeing on where to hike because you can’t decide (either in your own mind or among your hiking partners) whether you want to tromp through the beautiful forests of West Virginia or whether you’d rather get some of the Mountain State’s famous waterfront views? Here’s a trail that lets you […] The post The Island Loop Trail In West Virginia Takes You From Sandstone Falls Into The Forest And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntington Museum Of Art#Gardening
Only In West Virginia

Stock Up On Bulk Foods From Creekside Country Market, An Amish-Style Store In West Virginia

It’s never fun when the supply chain is threatened or an unexpected storm or sickness hits that keeps you homebound for a time. However, one thing that does make such emergencies more manageable is if you have a well-stocked pantry. And what better place to begin to stock up on a few essential supplies than an Amish-style bulk food store right here in West Virginia!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Only In West Virginia

West Virginia Was Just Named A Top 10 World Travel Destination For 2022

The worldwide travel brand Lonely Planet just released a new book titled Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2022. Within the pages of this brand-new, much anticipated work, Lonely Planet lists the 10 best countries, regions, and cities to visit on all of Planet Earth for the year 2022. Of the 30 destinations featured in this […] The post West Virginia Was Just Named A Top 10 World Travel Destination For 2022 appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In West Virginia

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In West Virginia Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

The Amish have a reputation for being quiet neighbors, hard workers, and good cooks. We can vouch for that last part, at least if the baked goods at Touch of Amish in Wheeling, West Virginia are any indication! These treats are so tasty that they are worth the drive up to the Mountain State’s Northern Panhandle from anywhere in the West Virginia region.
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Hiking
Only In West Virginia

The Story Behind This Haunted Island In West Virginia Is Truly Creepy

Blennerhassett, West Virginia is an island that is full of tales of treason, tragedy, and heartbreak. The island just might be haunted by a troubled ghost who longs to reunite with her family. Read on to find out more about this haunted island in West Virginia. Have you visited this haunted island in West Virginia? […] The post The Story Behind This Haunted Island In West Virginia Is Truly Creepy appeared first on Only In Your State.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Only In West Virginia

There’s No Restaurant In The World Like This One In West Virginia

West Virginia has a great variety of unique restaurants, but the Mountain Creek Restaurant in Pipestem Resort State Park is especially extraordinary for how you get there. Let’s take a look at one of the most unique restaurants in West Virginia. Mountain Creek Restaurant is only open from mid-May through the end of October and […] The post There’s No Restaurant In The World Like This One In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In West Virginia

These 9 Covered Bridges In West Virginia Are Worth Walking Through

There are only 17 covered bridges in West Virginia today, many of which have been around for decades. Three of these covered bridges in West Virginia were built before 1870, with the furthest dating back to 1852. The historic covered bridges are, undoubtedly, some of the most beautiful sights in West Virginia. Here are just […] The post These 9 Covered Bridges In West Virginia Are Worth Walking Through appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Only In West Virginia

The Strange Tale Of West Virginia’s Two Best-Dressed Fleas

What do you think of when you think of the circus? Maybe lions and tigers. Maybe acrobats and tightrope walkers. Maybe peanuts, cracker jacks, or cotton candy. Maybe clowns. Maybe all of the above; maybe none of the above. However, here’s something we’re pretty sure you DON’T think of when you think of a circus: fleas.
ANIMALS
Only In West Virginia

Only In West Virginia

5K+
Followers
556
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In West Virginia is for people who LOVE the Mountain State. We publish one West Virginia article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy