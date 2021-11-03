The Rotary Park Overlook Tower Is A Hidden Spot In Huntington, West Virginia
There are some pretty popular parks in Huntington, West Virginia (we’re looking at you, Ritter Park). But if you’re looking for a true hidden gem in Huntington, then you’ll definitely want to check out Rotary Park just off of U.S. Route 60 not far from where the Guyandotte River meets the Ohio.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever visited Huntington’s Rotary Park? Did you know there was an observation tower perched on the top end of the park? To learn more about this park, visit the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s website. Here’s another unique spot in Huntington – the Huntington Museum of Art’s nature trail.
Address: Rotary Park, Huntington, WV 25705, USA
If she isn't writing, hiking, teaching, or gardening, Cristy is probably busy enjoying a good book and a big bowl of ice cream.
Comments / 2