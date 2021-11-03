The Rotary Park Overlook Tower Is A Hidden Spot In Huntington, West Virginia

There are some pretty popular parks in Huntington, West Virginia (we’re looking at you, Ritter Park). But if you’re looking for a true hidden gem in Huntington, then you’ll definitely want to check out Rotary Park just off of U.S. Route 60 not far from where the Guyandotte River meets the Ohio.

The whole Rotary Park is an undiscovered treasure, with baseball fields, playgrounds, picnic areas, disc golf, and more.

It hides beautiful trails through cool, lush woods.

It offers panoramic scenic views of the city and the Ohio River.

But the most hidden of all the hidden gems at this park is definitely the Rotary Park Overlook Tower.

Located at the end of an unmarked, unpaved, unkept trail, the tower takes some effort to reach.

The overlook affords several overgrown views of the city of Huntington.

Although beautiful in any season, from late fall to early spring, these views would likely include quite a bit more of the city!

Address: Rotary Park, Huntington, WV 25705, USA

