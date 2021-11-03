DSU Men’s Basketball Falls to Dordt 77-76

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
Dawn Staley will pick up the phone this week. South Carolina women’s basketball has one of the country’s deepest rosters ahead of the 2021-22 season, with every member of last season’s Final Four team returning and the addition of last year’s No. 1 recruiting class. Staley also picked up Syracuse transfer Kamilla Cardoso, the reigning ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
Dawn Staley already knows she is facing outsized expectations with what South Carolina’s women’s basketball program has accomplished. They come from players, fans and even the university president. Interim school President Harris Pastides, speaking earlier this month after Staley received a new $22.4 million contract, said: “We’re also setting a...
Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
WASHINGTON - GW men's basketball will take to the Charles E. Smith Center floor in front of fans for the first time in 608 days on Monday evening as the Colonials welcome Hood College for a preseason exhibition. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. There will be no live stream of the event, but tickets are available here.
Des Moines, Iowa — (RV) Dordt University fell to Grand View 82-66 in a non-conference game played tonight at the Sisam Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The loss drops to the Defenders record to 1-1; Grand View improves to 1-0. Ashtyn Veerbeek poured in a career-high 35 points and grabbed...
With a completely revamped roster, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team was back in action for the first time in the 2021-2022 season for an exhibition game versus UW-Whitewater. This year’s team features 12 underclassmen, including five true freshmen on the roster. Against their Division III opponent, the Badgers young...
University men’s basketball coach John Groce received the opportunity to work out some of the kinks Friday in Huntington, West Virginia, before the Zips' season officially got underway. Playing in a charity exhibition to benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, UA lost to the Bobby Huggins coached...
Sioux Center, Iowa — The Dordt University men’s basketball team will host Dakota State Tuesday night in the final of a three-game home stand. Tip-off at the De Witt is set for 7:30pm. Dakota State is off to a 1-3 start to the season with all four games against teams...
Sioux Center, Iowa — No.16 Dordt’s upset bid came up short as the Defenders fell to No.5 Midland in a thrilling five-set match, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27 and 15-13. The loss drops Dordt into a three-way tie for fifth place in the current GPAC standings at 8-7, 16-8 overall. They are tied with Concordia and Northwestern, all with one match left to play in the regular season.
The shooting was cold in the early goings and Eastern got out to an early 19-4 lead in the first seven minutes of the game. Salisbury started chipping away at the lead through the rest of the first half. Gary Briddell scored his 1,000th point with 9:16 left in the half on a layup to cut the lead to 12 points.
Sioux Center, Iowa — Ranked teams meet up Tuesday night as (RV) Dordt University hosts No.13 Dakota State for the Defenders’ home opener. Ranked 13th in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll, Dakota State is off to a 3-1 start to the 2021-22 season. They opened with wins over two GPAC teams, Briar Cliff and Mount Marty, before losing to 19th-ranked Clarke (Iowa) on the road last weekend, 85-68. DSU responded with a convincing 97-52 win against William Penn the next day on a neutral floor.
Sioux Center, Iowa — Dordt University holds a spot in this week’s edition of the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ top 25 poll released Thursday by the national office. The Defenders are ranked 13th in the Oct.28 poll, the same spot held in the last three ratings. Dordt is the...
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team played their first game of the 2021-22 season, beating A&M Kingsville 76-72 in an exhibition at Reed Arena Monday night. The new-look Aggies got off to a slow start, with the Javelinas jumping out to a 20-11 lead. A&M...
Adem Bona will announce his college decision Monday morning at 10:30 am ET. Adem Bona will make his decision on Monday at 10:30am ET with @ShamsCharania. According to Bona's Instagram story, he...
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (1-0) opened the 2021-22 season on Tuesday against Dream City Christian at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. The No. 15 ranked Aztecs took control in the second half to beat the Eagles 102-74. Down 43-39 at halftime, the Aztecs opened the...
From the hardwood to the sidelines, WNBA legend Dawn Staley has used her passion and knowledge for the game of basketball to elevate the sport, and she’s shattering glass ceilings along the way. According to ESPN, the Hall of Famer recently made history by becoming the highest-paid Black head coach in women’s basketball after receiving a contract extension.
