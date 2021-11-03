CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mayer Just Launched a New Line of Laundry Products

By Kate McKenna
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mayer, the Grammy Award-winning singer most famous for hits like "Your Body Is a Wonderland" and "Waiting on the World to Change," isn't just a musician. And in a new collaboration with The Laundress, he's branching out and exploring his love of laundry. The collection, called Way Out...

