Food & Drinks

Research Confirms Opportunity For Food Industry To Tap Into Shift Towards Healthier And More Sustainable Diets

 8 days ago

Nearly one-fifth (16%) of consumers now list the environment as their main motivator for healthy and sustainable eating – a significant increase from 2020 – while more than three-quarters (77%) have increased, or are thinking about increasing, their fruit and vegetable intake. This is according to the latest results...

Cheddar News

Misfits Market CEO on Bringing Fresh Produce to California Food Deserts

Misfits Market, the grocery delivery company that capitalizes on curbing food waste, expanded into California for the first time on Wednesday. Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the launch in the Golden State, after the company's beginnings in Philadelphia and experiencing a wave of growth amid the pandemic. He noted that the expansion was an opportunity to provide West Coast communities with fresh produce as "one in five California households are in food deserts and don't have access to fresh, healthy food."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Sustainable eating is cheaper as well as healthier, reveals new study

Adopting a vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian diet in countries like the US, UK, Australia and across Western Europe could slash your food bill by one third, research conducted by the University of Oxford has revealed.The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, compared the cost of seven sustainable diets to the current typical diet in 150 countries, using food prices from the World Bank’s International Comparison Program. It focused on whole foods and did not include highly-processed meat replacements or eating at restaurants or takeaways.The results showed that, in high-income countries, vegan diets were most affordable and reduced food costs...
NUTRITION
kamcity.com

Princes Makes Good Progress In Sustainable Packaging Drive

Princes has revealed that sustainability projects for its range of brands is set to reduce carbon emissions by 1,100 tonnes and remove 900 tonnes of plastic from product packaging across the group, annually. These projects include weight reductions across edible oils and soft drinks bottles for retailer own brands. Princes’...
ENVIRONMENT
kamcity.com

FDF Launches Handbook To Support Manufacturers Towards Net Zero

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has launched a handbook to help food and drink manufacturers on their journeys to Net Zero. The ‘Achieving Net Zero’ handbook outlines how the FDF and the food and drink sector can address these challenges, and provides guidance for food and drink manufacturers, particularly those at the early stages of developing their climate strategy.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

How science is engineering a more sustainable diet

What would have, until recently, seemed like sci-fi is now reality: Chicken grown from cells in a bioreactor is already on a restaurant menu in Singapore. A new facility in Israel will be able to churn out enough cell-based meat to make 5,000 animal-free beef burgers a day. More than 700 companies are now working on next-generation alternatives for traditional animal products, with the aim to improve animal welfare and help shrink the carbon footprint of the food chain. Investors poured a record $3.1 billion into the alternative protein industry in 2020. Though there are challenges—a 3D-printed steak still doesn’t look quite like a steak—it’s increasingly possible to engineer versions of food that seem indistinguishable from traditional farm-raised fare. Technology makes it possible to program microbes to become “cell factories” for key ingredients like casein, a protein that helps make dairy products taste like dairy, or heme, a protein that Impossible Foods uses to give its plant-based burgers the metallic tang of blood. Similar technologies are enabling the manufacture of a wide variety of products, from leather-like materials for clothing and accessories to plant-based hair extensions. Here’s a sampling of some of the goods that have emerged from new biotechniques designed to create alternative foods and materials.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey Monthly

How the Founder of ThinSlim Foods Created Healthy Alternatives Amid Shifting Diet Trends

During his time in college in the early 2000s, Summit native Andrew Eckhardt began fine-tuning his diet, trying keto and low-carb foods to fuel his body in new ways. After college, Eckhardt owned and operated Linda’s Diet Delites, a grocery store focused on healthy alternative foods. Eckhardt was dismayed that so-called diet foods contained additives and processed ingredients. He began experimenting with ingredients on his own, and in 2010 started his own company, ThinSlim Foods.
FITNESS
newfoodmagazine.com

UK attitudes towards healthy and sustainable diets

People tend not to distinguish between different parts of the machinery of government, they see the world of food more holistically. We strive to understand the consumer interest in food – you can’t do that without considering the consumer interest in sustainability. When people are confronted with the challenges, they...
FOOD & DRINKS
kamcity.com

Own-Label Shortages Offer Opportunity For More Branded Products

Shortages of own label and tertiary products in certain categories, which is driving shoppers back towards branded products because they are, to some extent, the only choice open to them, may create space for other brands to come into the market. This is according to FMCG and retail specialists Bridgethorne...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ahealthiermichigan.org

Side Effects of a Processed Food Diet

Anyone who tries to eat a little healthier or find a way to have a more balanced diet probably already knows that processed foods tend to wind up at the end of the list of things that are good for your body. While we may love the satisfying crunch of potato chips or the way a big spray of canned whipped cream adds pizzazz to our pecan pie, a grocery cart brimming with additive-filled or chemically-enhanced food is not going to help anyone’s waistline or overall health. But do the consequences run deeper than just a few extra pounds? Let’s look at the side effects of a diet filled with processed foods.
FITNESS
concreteproducts.com

FMI research confirms sustained growth for design-build delivery

When they first looked at design-build utilization in 2018, researchers at North Carolina-based management consultant FMI confirmed what many in the industry knew first-hand: the project delivery method was beyond an “alternative process.” The firm’s new market analysis, forecasting 2021-2025 project activity and prepared for the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA), underscores the initial assessment and traces the contracting method’s continued growth despite pandemic disruptions.
CONSTRUCTION
earth.com

Healthier American diets could greatly benefit the environment

Many people consider the environment as part of the calculus of which foods to buy and consume along with health and financial costs. Which foods are best for the environment though?. Because animals are inefficient at converting food into energy, it’s often been suggested that switching to a vegan or...
NUTRITION
dixonpilot.com

Ways Your Industrial Business Can Be More Sustainable

While some of the traditional sustainability methods might not apply to most industrial businesses, there are still ways your business can get involved. Take note of these ways your industrial business can be more sustainable. You can incorporate them to see the changes your business can make towards an eco-friendly workflow.
ADVOCACY
healththoroughfare.com

What’s the Difference Between Healthy and Diet Foods?

If you watch any TV at all, you’ve probably seen commercials for low-fat, low-calorie, high protein, or low-carbohydrate foods. The implication is that the foods pictured are good for you. Actually, the foods pictured are diet food. Healthy eating is not dieting. The idea that “healthy” eating means no fat...
FITNESS

