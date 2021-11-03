ING's Girocard will no longer be free in 2022

Daimler Mobility has partnered Visa to offer ‘native’ in-car payments. From spring 2022 onwards, Mercedes-Benz customers in the UK and Germany will be able to make payments using a fingerprint sensor in the car, with other European markets to follow. Purchases can then be made directly through the car’s head unit, or MBUX. The solution is anticipated to be available in other markets globally at a later stage.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO