ING's Girocard will no longer be free in 2022

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherlands-based banking and financial services ING has announced that their Girocard will cost EUR 0.99 per month from March 2022. New customers who want to have a Girocard in addition to the Visa...

thepaypers.com

thepaypers.com

Barclays, Form3 now offer SEPA payments

Form3, a cloud-native payment technology provider and Barclays have announced the addition of a SEPA Credit Transfer (SCT) service to their combined directly connected access solution. The partnership, live with SEPA Instant, offers full reachability for SEPA payment transactions through a connectivity service available to Barclays’ customers who are regulated...
thepaypers.com

Bank of the West launches treasury management platform

Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, has launched TreasuryNow, a transformative treasury management platform that helps finance decision makers strategically. The TreasuryNow platform centralises treasury management services, providing a one-stop shop for companies that are looking to manage their payables and cash flow. Its interface could reduce complexity and helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large organisations to execute payments, transfers, and collections.
thepaypers.com

LoanPro partners with Finicity

US-based LoanPro, a tech-forward player in loan servicing software, has announced an agreement with Finicity, a Mastercard company and provider of Open Banking solutions. LoanPro will utilise consumer-permissioned data and smart analytics from FinicityPay solutions to verify account ownership, fund loans, and mitigate payment failure and fraud. Using the LoanPro platform, customers can fund a loan, retrieve closing cost and origination fees, and set up recurring payments across mortgage, auto, medical, or personal lending.
thepaypers.com

Qatar International Islamic Bank introduces QMP e-wallet

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIR) has launched its contactless payment solution QMP e-wallet. This comes as an addition to the bank’s digital services and will be available for both customers and non-customers. The wallet allows clients to access instant payment services through a mobile app, without requiring any physical card...
thepaypers.com

Banking Circle joins Danish national clearing system

B2B Payments bank, Banking Circle, has joined the Danish national intraday clearing system. Through Banking Circle as a direct clearing participant, payments businesses and banks can now pay out and collect payments locally in Denmark on behalf of their customers. Banking Circle’s investment in establishing direct clearing for the Danish Krone will help payments businesses and banks to extend the services they offer to their ecommerce clients to capitalise on this market.
thepaypers.com

Mode partners with L.K.Bennett for payments and rewards

UK-based fintech Mode has announced it has partnered with fashion retailer L.K.Bennett to offer customers an additional payment option. Through this partnership, Mode will leverage Open Banking to bring a payments and rewards experience to L.K.Bennett customers, enabling them to make instant payments and earn rewards, all in one app.
