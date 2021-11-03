Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry seeks dismissal of federal charges

Nebraskans often talk about how we feed the world. It’s true now more than ever. The crops and livestock we grow and the goods we make reach far-flung places across the globe. Diners in Japan, drivers in Germany, and farmers in Africa all benefit from the products we make and grow. Our international relationships are having a big impact. Over the past decade, Nebraska exports have totaled almost $10 billion per year. Continuing to grow international trade will create more great-paying jobs to keep our kids and grandkids in Nebraska and attract more people here to our state.

