Nebraska State

Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry seeks dismissal of federal charges

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 8 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska have asked a judge to dismiss federal charges accusing him of lying to...

Comments / 2

Related
North Platte Post

Longtime corrections worker becomes new Nebraska warden

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A longtime state corrections worker will become the new warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in southeast Nebraska. The Department of Correctional Services announced the appointment Tuesday of Craig Gable. Gable started in the department in 2011 as a correctional officer and has risen through...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Railroads fight with unions in court over vaccine mandates

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another major railroad has gone to court to determine whether it has the authority to require all its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. BNSF railroad filed a lawsuit Sunday against its major unions over its mandate. It joins Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, which both filed similar lawsuits against the unions last month.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

US charges 2 suspected in major ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
California State
City
Washington, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Washington State
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

GOP candidate's businesses got $7.8M in pandemic loans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sixteen businesses associated with gubernatorial candidate Republican Jim Pillen received about $7.8 million in federal loans during the pandemic and later returned over $5 million of that. The loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program that was created to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
LINCOLN, NE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
North Platte Post

Ricketts: Nebraska's global reach

Nebraskans often talk about how we feed the world. It’s true now more than ever. The crops and livestock we grow and the goods we make reach far-flung places across the globe. Diners in Japan, drivers in Germany, and farmers in Africa all benefit from the products we make and grow. Our international relationships are having a big impact. Over the past decade, Nebraska exports have totaled almost $10 billion per year. Continuing to grow international trade will create more great-paying jobs to keep our kids and grandkids in Nebraska and attract more people here to our state.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

FCC: Emergency broadband fund gets additional $421M

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today announced that it will commit over $421 million in the latest round of Emergency Connectivity Fund announcements, bringing total program commitments to over $3.05 billion. The funding is supporting schools and libraries in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The funding can be used to support off-campus learning, such as nightly homework and virtual learning, as schools and libraries continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICS
North Platte Post

Appeals court temporarily halts Biden's vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
North Platte Post

GOP state officials push back on employer vaccine mandate

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican state officials reacted with swift rebukes Thursday to President Joe Biden's newly detailed mandate for private employers to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, threatening a wave of lawsuits and other actions to thwart a requirement they see as a stark example of government overreach.
HEALTH
North Platte Post

Sheriff ID's Nebraska man who drowned at Kansas reservoir

PHILLIPS COUNTY—A Nebraska man drowned Saturday in Phillips County. Just after 5p.m.Saturday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, according to a statement made on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Fish...
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

Lawsuits over workplace vaccine rule focus on states' rights

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorneys general of 27 states have filed federal lawsuits challenging a vaccine mandate for employers issued by the Biden administration. They generally contend that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government. The new mandate applies to private employers with at least 100 workers.
LAW
North Platte Post

Ricketts vows to fight Biden's 'Draconian vaccine mandate'

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joe Biden’s administration had published an emergency rule mandating coronavirus vaccines for workers. “President Biden’s draconian vaccine mandate is an abuse of federal power,” said Governor Ricketts. “If this rule is allowed to take effect, many Nebraskans will be at...
HEALTH
North Platte Post

Vaccine mandate protesters sue South Dakota over permit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in South Dakota are suing Gov. Kristi Noem after the state denied their application to demonstrate on Capitol grounds during a special legislative session this month. The group of protesters say they planned to hold a demonstration next week to...
PROTESTS
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

