When Houstonian Layla Steele met Zacchaeus Gaston, the 24-year-old was hoping for happily ever after, especially after she became pregnant. But the relationship quickly soured and on the same day their baby boy, Zeus turned 1 year old, police say Zacchaeus, who was out of jail on seven felony bonds, gunned Layla down – with Zeus in her arms.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO