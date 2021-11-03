LIGHTS AT ELEVEN Drops "Speaking in Tongues", Off His New Visual Album "Many Waves Later"

Bronx artist Flip Mula drops a visual for his new ode to the streets, “Flip It”. After a group of ladies join him in his Rolls Royce, he does a fly shoot in his Gucci warm up’s. Executive producer Brandon Thomas, (known for his work with artist Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and more) shot the music video with New Jersey director Viso and Noelle Blanco of Fame By The Flame. This latest effort from Flip Mula is definitely a banger. Enjoy this record and follow @flipmulaa on instagram. Stay tuned for his next single “Love & Pain” and stream “Flip It” on Spotify, Youtube, Apple Music.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO