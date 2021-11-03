CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LIGHTS AT ELEVEN Drops "Speaking in Tongues", Off His New Visual Album "Many Waves Later"

By DCWS Staff
dopecausewesaid.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a fan of RJD2, Dan the Automator, and Cut Chemist, then you will love the brand release entitled “Many Waves Later”, by Central Texas based musician/designer...

dopecausewesaid.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Latto Drops Off New Single ‘Soufside’: Listen

UPDATE The music video is out now! Watch it here. After delivering a fiery freestyle over Yung L.A.’s ‘Ain’t I’, rapper Latto releases a brand new single titled ‘Soufside.’ The Queen Of Da Souf posted a preview of the song along with a music video, featuring a cameo by R&B singer Monica.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jack White Details New Albums 'Fear Of The Dawn' And 'Entering Heaven Alive'

Jack White has announced two new albums. 'Fear Of The Dawn' and 'Entering Heaven Alive' will arrive on April 8 and July 22, respectively, with White's recently shared track Taking Me Back serving as the lead single of the former. Alongside the news, the Grammy Award-winner has unveiled a video...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Wave Racer Delivers a Lexicon for Future Bass with His Debut Album

Wave Racer, AKA Tom Purcell, has delivered a lexicon for future bass. The Sydney producer and multi-instrumentalist gets glitchy and divergent on this meta-pop self-exploration. Over 11 tracks, his debut album is an exercise in limited resource creativity. Purcell purposely limited his sound sources, and with highlights like the glossy...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Speaking In Tongues#Dcws#Q A
98online.com

Limp Bizkit's new album 'Still Sucks' to drop on Halloween

Limp Bizkit‘s new album will arrive on Halloween. The “Break Stuff” rockers announced late Thursday night that their first record since 2011’s Gold Cobra will drop in full on October 31. The long in-the-works album — which, at one point, was to be titled Stampede of the Disco Elephants — is officially called Limp Bizkit Still Sucks.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: DAVE PEN reveals the video for 'Bound' from his debut solo album ‘Abran Wish & The Light Party’

XS Noize is pleased to exclusively premiere the video for ‘Bound’ by Dave Pen. ‘Bound’ is the third single to be released from ‘Abran Wish & The Light Party’, the debut solo album by Dave Pen that is also released today (29th October). Best known for his role as co-frontman and co-songwriter in the successful prog/alt-rock collective Archive, Pen also fronts the duo BirdPen and has collaborated with film/TV composer Robin Foster on various projects that include We Are Bodies.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Wave Racer Delivers Vulnerable Debut Album ‘To Stop From Falling Off The Earth’

Wave Racer has been teasing the release of his debut album since the end of last year with singles like “Higher” and “What Are We Waiting For?” After taking about a year-long hiatus prior to those releases, Wave Racer has been full steam ahead releasing singles and playing digital festivals like Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky. Today, the Sydney-based producer and multi-instrumentalist has unveiled his long-awaited debut album, To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, out now via Astral People Recordings.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
cvindependent.com

The Lucky 13; Jaxon Fischer, Bassist of Fever Dog, Releasing New Album ‘Alpha Waves’ on Nov. 5

It’s been fun to watch many of the valley’s teen musicians (my contemporaries, more or less) grow up and expand their musical talents. Jaxon Fischer started out with thrash-titans Instigator, and is now playing bass for glam-gladiators Fever Dog, whose new album Alpha Waves is slated for a Friday, Nov. 5, release. Learn more at www.facebook.com/feverdogrocks. Fischer is the latest to take the Lucky 13, and here are his answers.
ROCK MUSIC
wfpk.org

Dinosaur Jr drop new live album

There was the release of their new Kurt Vile-co-produced album Sweep It Into Space, a few videos here and there, as well as a highly-anticipated documentary. Now the band has dropped a new LIVE album called Emptiness at the Sinclair— aptly named as it was recorded in a virtually empty room during a livestream at The Sinclair in Boston.
MUSIC
Complex

Road Runner Drops the Title Track From His Forthcoming Album ‘Trapistan’

Toronto rapper Road Runner has been steadily building hype for his forthcoming album Trapistan since announcing it in his interview with Complex Canada earlier this year. Now, he’s out with the title track from the project. Built on a sample of popular Indian song “Tu Jaane Na” reimagined by Toronto...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Bronx Artist Flip Mula Drop’s his new visual “Flip It”

Bronx artist Flip Mula drops a visual for his new ode to the streets, “Flip It”. After a group of ladies join him in his Rolls Royce, he does a fly shoot in his Gucci warm up’s. Executive producer Brandon Thomas, (known for his work with artist Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and more) shot the music video with New Jersey director Viso and Noelle Blanco of Fame By The Flame. This latest effort from Flip Mula is definitely a banger. Enjoy this record and follow @flipmulaa on instagram. Stay tuned for his next single “Love & Pain” and stream “Flip It” on Spotify, Youtube, Apple Music.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

B-Lovee Shares New Visual For His Track, “My Everything”

Earlier this week, B-Lovee dropped off a music video for his latest single, “My Everything.” The visual shows the rapper turning up and partying surrounded by his friends and lots of beautiful women, some of whom he gets up close and personal with. “She actin’ naughty, she want me to...
CELEBRITIES
dancingastronaut.com

Cloverdale drops ‘Watch That Tongue,’ becomes cover of Spotify’s ‘Bangers’ playlist

“Watch That Tongue” marks Cloverdale’s seventh single of the calendar year, succeeding the DJ’s two-track EP, The Energy, released in October. Dispatched via Insomniac‘s IN / ROTATION, “Watch That Tongue” evokes relentless big kick energy, allotting listeners little to no time to catch their breath. That said, Cloverdale is a...
THEATER & DANCE
dopecausewesaid.com

Interview: Conner Eko Talks About His Debut Single/Video "SINK"

“At its heart, “SINK” is a song about someone who feels completely lost and depressed like he may drift away or sink into nothingness (aka that’s me), but instead out of cosmic randomness finds his soulmate and is saved by “sinking into her arms” (that being my wife, Nancy)” — Conner Eko.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Afro Dance Hall Artist Heph B Drops His Long Awaited Album ‘AMARII’

Afro Beats Artist Heph B Drops His Long Awaited Album “AMARII ” Heph B aka Linkupbwoy aka Di Varsitile Gad is an Award winning Artist Based in Houston, Texas. He grew up in New Jersey/New York. After spending his early years in Nigeria with his Grandmother. Heph B started his musical journey as a drummer at age 5 and playing the picking up the piano at age 11.
THEATER & DANCE
dopecausewesaid.com

Manchester Based Artist iamkyami Releases Their New Single "Stars"

New York-raised and now Manchester based artist iamkyami announces their signing to Heist or Hit and releases new single "Stars". Serving glimmer-swirl indie R&B with a side of polygluttonous punk attitude; "Stars" is an enchanting introduction to iamkyami's world. Lifted from a new EP due to arrive Spring 2022 via Heist or Hit, its lead single "Stars" deals with the narrative of how people become victims – not necessarily as a result of acted or purposeful evil, but from a total uncaring lack of awareness.
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Dream-Synth Pop Artist Faun Flora Shares Her Latest Single "See You At The Funeral"

Faun Flora is an upcoming dream-synth pop artist based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Since officially stepping into the scene in 2014, she has continued to refine her songwriting and craft her own recognizable identity with the release of multiple singles online. Through vividly expressive vocals and the emotionally powerful imagery in her lyricism, Faun’s inspired and fresh, artistic perspective is brought out with the release of the airy and reminiscent tunes on the single “Trilogy” in 2017.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy