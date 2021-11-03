CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks slip as focus turns to Fed decision on tapering asset purchases

By Carla Mozée
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks edged back from record highs on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve issued a monetary policy statement that's widely expected to include the central bank deciding to begin winding down stimulus measures put in place when the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding last year.

All three major indexes slipped, with each not far off from the record highs set in the previous session.

Equities barely budged following the private payrolls report from ADP which showed the addition of 571,000 in October, the strongest one-month gain since June. That figure outstripped the estimate of 400,000 from a Bloomberg survey of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Here's where US indexes stood at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday:

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee are expected Wednesday afternoon to say the central bank will start tapering monthly purchases of $120 billion a month in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities, a move it's been telegraphing to the markets for months.

"Tapering may not be enough to counter runaway inflation that we've been seeing over the past few months and the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates sooner-than-expected in an effort to calm rising consumer prices," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, chief strategist at Quill Intelligence, in a note Wednesday.

"The market expects the Fed to start raising interest rates in July 2022, but the Federal Reserve may need to announce its first rate hike earlier in 2022 in order to help slow the rapid pace of inflation," said DiMartino Booth, who has served as an advisor to former Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher.

Around the markets, gold shed 0.1% at $1,785 per ounce. The 10-year yield fell to 1.533%.

Oil prices dropped. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% at $82.12 per barrel. Brent, oil's international benchmark, lost 2% to $83.02.

Bitcoin slipped 04% to $62,944.13.

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
WTAJ

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to […]
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.98%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates in the U.S. fell this week, as the key 30-year rate again retreated below the 3% mark. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average rate on the benchmark home loan declined to 2.98% from 3.09% last week. Last year at this time the rate stood at […]
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
FXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Evergrande default talk yet to worry markets

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 10:. Equity markets remain calm despite some storms brewing overseas. The storm is a familiar one, hurricane Evergrande, but this one may be gaining power as it crosses from Asia. Related Chinese property developers were under pressure in Hong Kong overnight, see more, and the Fed warned of the risk from the Chinese property sector yesterday. Nothing like a little fear to keep interest rates at zero forever then. This one is forecast to hit the eastern seaboard sometime this week, so do not say you were not warned. Inflation data in the form of US CPI will keep Fed speakers busy today.
