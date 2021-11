Now we have Villaneuve’s Dune, and we have Lynch’s Dune, but both are very different from the Dune we could have had if movie studios found some extra money to play with in the 1970s. Director Alejandro Jodorowsky began to adapt Dune in 1974 and spent two and a half years in development before the project was ended due to lack of funding. (It’s not his fault, but Salvador Dalí was going to receive $100,000 per hour to play The Emperor, as he wanted to be the highest-paid actor in history. They worked it out so he would only appear onscreen for 3 to 5 minutes—but the point is, this was not a project of economy.)

