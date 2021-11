Cash flow is all about two things: spending less and making more. In this workshop, learn how to develop good money habits to help you save and create new revenue sources to maximize your earning potential. You will also learn some simple, yet powerful strategies to eliminate debt without affecting your credit score or damaging your financial standing. By identifying where your money is going and utilizing tangible resources to help organize your finances, you can start to create a strategy to manage debt and secure your long term financial success.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO