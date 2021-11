Unpack your personal items but be sure to factor in touch controls on a small screen or clumsy analog stick controls everywhere. Unpacking oozes charm, with an endearing art style and a distinct hook. Each level consists of unpacking boxes and then setting up clothes, kitchen supplies, knickknacks, and more - all in the face of a subtle yet impactful background story. It aspires to be a meditative and zen puzzle game as you figure out the best way to lay out and store all your items while also keeping an eye out for secret achievements and more. The concept is wonderful, but the execution on Switch left me feeling like I never wanted to move again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO