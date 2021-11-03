Diversity And Inclusion In The Workplace

When we think of diversity and inclusion today, we can quickly default to framing the discussion around race and gender. However, diversity applies to all manner of individual and group differences that are often ignored or misunderstood when we confine the issue to race or gender. Take for example...
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) are not just buzzwords. It is our role as real estate professionals to incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion into everything that we do. For our industry, it’s particularly important as it relates to homeownership rates. It may not surprise you that there is a major discrepancy between the homeownership rates of white and non-Hispanic Americans and those considered diverse communities.
As part of an effort to bolster diversity and inclusion within Tennessee’s Strategic Technology Solutions agency (STS), two employees have formed a diversity and inclusion council as a safe space for employees to discuss and address these issues. The effort was publicly shared at the recent NASCIO conference by state...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On another episode of Magnifying Pathways, leaders with United Way discussed the importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Quad Cities. Rene Gellerman, United Way Quad Cites President and CEO. Alfred Ramirez, Diverse Strategies Now President and United Way Quad Cities Board Member. Dr. Burl...
PINELLAS COUNTY — Paging Dr. Shields, Paging Dr. Shields, you are needed in Pinellas District Schools. You are currently working with Transformation Zone educators, but your scope of work needs to expand district-wide. A recent incident at a Pinellas elementary school outside of the Transformation Zone clearly illustrates the need for expansion.
For the past year and a half, the conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion has been at the forefront of the nation’s mind—and with good reason. While it builds on work we’ve done as an association—and at my own bank, Zions—for many years, we all have new opportunities to lean into sometimes difficult but truly rewarding encounters and policy solutions. In fact, I firmly believe that the success of the banking industry, and of society in general, depends on how well we focus on DEI issues.
Inclusion and diversity (I&D) is more than implementing new policies, creating programs or checking marks off a list. Equitable companies can outpace their competitors by respecting the unique needs, perspectives and potential of all their team members. As a result, companies with outstanding I&D-supported workplaces earn deeper trust and commitment from their employees, which is then reflected in the company’s overall outcomes. For a company to successfully carry out inclusion and diversity practices in the workplace it must commit to embedding I&D into all aspects of the business from the top of the command chain down to the communities it serves. By doing so, a company has the power to nourish a better connection with its community while inspiring innovation, opportunity and a sense of belonging.
Yashmi Pujara, chief human resources officer at Cactus Communications, explains how technology can play a role in pushing forward the diversity and inclusion agenda. One reason why there is still a lack of diversity in the science and technology sectors is because of our inherent belief that a certain gender or people from certain geographies are better at technology than others. The gender ratio in most engineering colleges continues to be skewed. Naturally, if fewer women are studying engineering or technology in schools and colleges, even fewer will end up entering the tech work force eventually.
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx join People of Color Careers® in partnership to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workplace. People of Color Careers® is a propriety platform that knocks down barriers to equity by giving Black professionals and other Professionals of Color direct access to real recruiters at companies serious about increasing racial inclusivity at all levels of the organizational structure.
The University of Notre Dame will soon create a campus center devoted to current and new diversity and inclusion programs, resources and initiatives for students. The new Center for Diversity and Inclusion will be located in remodeled space on the second floor of the LaFortune Student Center and serve as a hub for students utilizing resources in Multicultural Student Programs and Services, the Office of Student Enrichment and the Gender Relations Center, three departments within the Division of Student Affairs.
CEO at Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. The business need for diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) may be stronger than ever, however it’s taken the terrible events of social injustice and unrest that we’ve witnessed in recent months to make it an intentional and focused part of many business conversations on how to increase diversity, create an inclusive workplace culture and build the successful teams that businesses need to thrive.
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series is hosting a presentation called “Who’s Invited to the Party? A Discussion on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The presenters will define terms like diversity, equity and inclusion and explain why they are important. The...
When industry trailblazers Art Bartlett and Marsh Fisher created Century 21 Real Estate to challenge the status quo of real estate, they did so with the intention of galvanizing entrepreneurs of all backgrounds and populations seeking broker independence and unprecedented success for them and their teams. Five decades later, Century...
Both local and national organizations have been making new commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over the past few years. Much of this progress was motivated by growing awareness of social justice issues, as well as struggles due to the pandemic. Leaders say DEI is most effective when it’s...
OEDIB — which is led by Charleston — published a 16-page report on Oct. 19 that outlined the office’s strategic framework and initiatives over the 2020-21 academic year. When Charleston arrived at Harvard in August 2020 amid the remote school year and nationwide protests against police brutality, she said OEDIB pinpointed a need to address “heightened anxiety.” Charleston said OEDIB found an “antidote” in creating remote spaces for marginalized groups to support each other.
Forty campus proposals have been selected to receive the Actions that promote Community Transformation (ACT) grants. Initiated in fall of 2020, ACT recipients are awarded seed grants — ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 — to support and enable diversity, equity and inclusion projects within their local communities at UT Austin.
Pledges to boost diversity and inclusion are widespread in the tech and startup world, but the industry chronically fails to realize its own goals. That's no coincidence. The venture capital world, which provides much of the capital fueling fledgling startups, remains a boys club with a bias towards white male founders. And that bias has a ripple effect, warping industry hiring practices and decision making. The problem is repelling workers, too, as post-lockdown resignations skyrocket and companies weigh new policies, such as remote work and hybrid schedules, to retain staffers.
Waymo LLC now has someone to head up its efforts to promote diversity within its ranks. The developer of autonomous vehicle technology announced Wednesday it has named Arezoo Riahi to be its first head of diversity, equity and inclusion. In her new position, Riahi will be charged with helping Waymo recruit and hire more women and people of color.
A boss who gifts his employees with a bottle of wine may have the best intentions, but a worker who doesn’t drink for religious reasons could feel confused or even insulted by the gesture. The same is true for a company that holds Christmas-themed events: Workers who aren’t Christian or...
Derek Irvine, SVP strategy at Workhuman, explores how technology leaders can turn words into action when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) has become a top priority for organisations across industries, and around the globe. The technology sector is no different, and by all accounts, is still lagging behind others when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Despite pledges of corporate support for increased diversity, the State of DEI in Tech 2021’s report on DE&I in 240 of the world’s largest and well-known tech companies reveals that Asian women hold less than 4% of tech executive roles, while Black, Latino and Indigenous men and women, in total, make up less than 5%.
All students, staff and faculty are encouraged to participate in the upcoming open fora, and/or complete a brief survey, to add their thoughts on the Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Planning Committee Findings and Recommended Actions. Responses to the feedback form and survey are anonymous. Three open fora will be held...
