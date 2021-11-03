Diversity And Inclusion In The Workplace

Inclusion and diversity (I&D) is more than implementing new policies, creating programs or checking marks off a list. Equitable companies can outpace their competitors by respecting the unique needs, perspectives and potential of all their team members. As a result, companies with outstanding I&D-supported workplaces earn deeper trust and commitment from their employees, which is then reflected in the company’s overall outcomes. For a company to successfully carry out inclusion and diversity practices in the workplace it must commit to embedding I&D into all aspects of the business from the top of the command chain down to the communities it serves. By doing so, a company has the power to nourish a better connection with its community while inspiring innovation, opportunity and a sense of belonging.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO