Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $48.4 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. The homebuilder posted revenue of $590.9 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $122 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO