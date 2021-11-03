CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preventing future pandemics starts with recognizing links between human and animal health

By Deborah Kochevar
NewsTimes
 8 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Deborah Kochevar, Tufts University and Guilherme Werneck, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. (THE CONVERSATION) The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that zoonotic diseases – infections that pass from animals to humans – can...

AFP

Merck expects Covid pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time. Paul Schaper, the company's executive director of global public policy, told AFP that Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, began working on its access strategy from July 2020, long before the efficacy results of the drug it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics were announced in October 2021. The United Kingdom last week became the first country to authorize molnupiravir. In a clinical trial, the antiviral was shown to cut Covid hospitalizations by 50 percent among newly infected people, and also prevented 100 percent of deaths. "We started developing our supply chain very early on," he said, with the company projecting it will have 10 million courses ready by the end of this year and at least double that figure in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer ‘fair vaccine distribution claims misleading,’ says Amnesty

Pfizer has been accused of making misleading statements about the number of vaccines it is supplying to low-income countries to boost its public image. Human rights organisation Amnesty International said the pharmaceutical giant was “prioritising profit” and “massaging the facts” on fair vaccine distribution.Chief executive of Pfizer Albert Bourla recently told investors on a company earnings call that Pfizer was on track to produce one billion vaccine doses for low and middle-income countries this year. But he raised concerns that the countries that were negotiating future contracts with the pharmaceutical giant were mainly high-income and some middle-income countries. Amnesty International...
INDUSTRY
NBC San Diego

La Jolla Researcher Vows to Prevent Future Pandemics, Receives Federal Grant to Develop Universal COVID-19 Vaccine

Scientists around the world are racing to find a universal or "pan"-coronavirus vaccine to protect against future outbreaks after the pandemic revealed just how easily coronaviruses can mutate to become even more deadly. It’s a seemingly impossible task, but researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology are trying, and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
cdc.gov

Importance of One Health for COVID-19 and Future Pandemics

Today marks the sixth annual One Health Day, a global campaign that highlights the need for a One Health approach to address shared health threats by recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, and our environment. This approach is more important than ever as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, is a zoonotic virus, which means it can spread between people and animals. As more animals are reported infected with the COVID-19 virus, it becomes increasingly clear that a One Health approach is crucial to address new disease threats that affect both people and animals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aaas.org

Experts Discuss Ways to Prevent Animal to Human Disease Outbreaks

Livestock can be significant carriers of zoonotic diseases. Understanding disease spread from humans to animals could help mitigate the emergence, re-emergence and spread of these zoonotic diseases, said Andrew Peter Dobson, Xiang-Jin Meng and James A. Roth in a recent discussion on preventing future pandemics. The three scientists spoke during...
INDUSTRY
NewsTimes

Researchers start to uncover the pandemic's impact on mental health

Depression remained common during the pandemic and worsened for some people, according to a new study aiming to cast light on links between the pandemic and mental health. Researchers examined the records of 4,633 people at a large health care system in Utah who were screened for depression during a primary care visit. They completed a questionnaire before the pandemic and again during. Nearly 4 in 10 people reported new or continuing depression in the first year of the pandemic.
DANBURY, CT
Washington Post

The Future Reset: Pandemic Prevention with Elhadj As Sy, Katarina Grande, MPH, Oliver Morgan, PhD, MsC, FFPH & David O’Connor, PhD

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of strong public health infrastructures. From coordinated pandemic contingency plans to investing in technology to adequate funding, robust and resilient public health systems are critical for pandemic preparedness and prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Diosmectite inhibits the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and human enterocytes by trapping viral particles, thereby preventing NF-kappaB activation and CXCL10 secretion

SARS-CoV-2 enters the intestine by the spike protein binding to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors in enterocyte apical membranes, leading to diarrhea in some patients. Early treatment of COVID-19-associated diarrhea could relieve symptoms and limit viral spread within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Diosmectite, an aluminomagnesium silicate adsorbent clay with antidiarrheal effects, is recommended in some COVID-19 management protocols. In rotavirus models, diosmectite prevents pathogenic effects by binding the virus and its enterotoxin. We tested the trapping and anti-inflammatory properties of diosmectite in a SARS-CoV-2 model. Trapping effects were tested in Caco-2 cells using spike protein receptor-binding domain (RBD) and heat-inactivated SARS-CoV-2 preparations. Trapping was assessed by immunofluorescence, alone or in the presence of cells. The effect of diosmectite on nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kappaB) activation and CXCL10 secretion induced by the spike protein RBD and heat-inactivated SARS-CoV-2 were analyzed by Western blot and ELISA, respectively. Diosmectite bound the spike protein RBD and SARS-CoV-2 preparation, and inhibited interaction of the spike protein RBD with ACE2 receptors on the Caco-2 cell surface. Diosmectite exposure also inhibited NF-kappaB activation and CXCL10 secretion. These data provide direct evidence that diosmectite can bind SARS-CoV-2 components and inhibit downstream inflammation, supporting a mechanistic rationale for consideration of diosmectite as a management option for COVID-19-associated diarrhea.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for her condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Why The Human Factor Plays A Critical Role In Digital Health’s Future

VP Product-Marketing at Itamar-Medical | Digital Health Expert | Business Growth Mentor | mHealth Israel | G-CMO. As McKinsey, Deloitte and RockHealth have reported, and as I’ve previously discussed, Covid-19’s tremendous impact on telehealth, remote monitoring and digital health has accelerated healthcare tech opportunities and adoption considerably. But the potential new scope for these capabilities comes with some challenges. Leaders and experts today understand that there is a lot involved in digital health transformation success, and they should raise and discuss any counterarguments and concerns to support the trend and avoid a product flop.
HEALTH
massachusettsnewswire.com

November 2021 Is C. difficile Awareness Month with Annual Conference, Recognizing Health and Infection Prevention Experts

TAMPA, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — C Diff Foundation announced today that the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO welcomed over 40 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia on November 4-5, 2021. World-renowned presenters delivered data and discussed critical information on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), Clostridioides difficile with global healthcare-associated issues: 100% Live-online presentations.
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

How cognitive biases and adverse events influence vaccine decisions (maybe even your own)

The World Health Organization recognized vaccine hesitancy as a growing challenge in 2011, and identified it as a new priority topic. This was mostly because of the return of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles in Europe and the United States. Ten years later, in 2021, we see that vaccine hesitancy has become an even more significant challenge despite all the efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought it to a peak, and all efforts to manage the pandemic depend on the people’s willingness to take the vaccination. However, the numbers are not very promising as some percentage of populations in every country...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
Idaho Capital Sun

The forgotten pandemic: Health advocates to come together to recognize World Diabetes Day

Sunday is World Diabetes Day, but hold off on the celebration. It is not a day for parades, backyard cookouts or the kind of large family gatherings that go with holidays. In fact, World Diabetes Day – created in 1991 – is not officially a holiday. It’s more of a somber reminder about a global […] The post The forgotten pandemic: Health advocates to come together to recognize World Diabetes Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inverse

There's a complex link between mental health and where you choose to live

New research suggests there’s a link between genetic risk for psychiatric disorders and the likelihood of living in a city. Previous studies argue that the stress of living in a city, along with exposure to elements like pollution, is a risk factor for mental health conditions like schizophrenia. Cities are typically associated with higher rates of mental health problems — the why, however, is up for debate.
MENTAL HEALTH
fox4kc.com

No link found between exercise and developing arthritis in the knee

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 32 million adults in the United States have osteoarthritis, with the knee being one of the most common trouble spots. Osteoarthritis (OA) is more common in women and older adults, with obesity also being another common risk factor. The analysis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

