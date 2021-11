The Boston Celtics are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Ben Simmons. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Sixers and Celtics have talked about a potential trade but there is "no traction" as of yet. It's expected the Sixers would require Jaylen Brown be part of any trade package for Simmons. Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported it's "untrue" that any talks took place.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO