CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boston gets its first female mayor of color, proving that ‘building the pipeline works’

By Kristen Bellstrom
Fortune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! COVID vaccines are approved for kids 5 and up, the DOJ sues to block Simon & Schuster's acquisition,...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bowling Green Daily News

Framingham voters oust state's first Black female mayor

BOSTON (AP) — The same day that voters elected Michelle Wu as Boston’s first female and first Asian American mayor, voters in Framingham ousted Yvonne Spicer, the first Black woman to run a city in Massachusetts. The 59-year-old Spicer lost her re-election bid Tuesday to fellow Democrat Charlie Sisitsky, 76,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
recordargusnews.com

Boston elects Wu, first woman and Asian American as mayor

BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters, marking a key milestone in the city’s long political history, for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor on Tuesday, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office. Wu’s victory marks a turning point for the city. Boston had only elected white men as mayor […]
BOSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
recordargusnews.com

Pgh. gets its first Black mayor

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Voters made Democrat Ed Gainey the first Black mayor of Pennsylvania’s second-most populous city. The five-term state House member won after being heavily favored against Republican Tony Moreno. Shouting to a crowd of cheering supporters Tuesday night, Gainey had a message of unity, saying they were “one city, one Pittsburgh.” “Look at the image we are showing […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
tbf.org

As Boston welcomes its first AAPI mayor, Boston Indicators releases new data on Asians in the city

Boston – On the day after the historic election of Michelle Wu as the city’s first elected woman mayor and first Asian mayor, Boston Indicators examines the state of Greater Boston’s AAPI community with a new data report out today. The report, entitled Building AAPI Power, was produced in collaboration with the Asian Community Fund at the Boston Foundation.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Huma Abedin
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Beth Robinson
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Boston Herald

Boston voters elect woman into mayoral office for first time in history

Bostonians celebrated history in this mayoral election, voting for a woman to lead for the first time in the 199-year history of the office. “It’s absolutely amazing,” said voter Daniel Finet, who added there are “not enough women in positions of power.”. The choice on the ballot came down to...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Boston elects Michelle Wu — first woman and Asian American as mayor

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
BOSTON, MA
live5news.com

Jayroe to become first female mayor in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown City Councilwoman will become the city’s next mayor. Republican Carol Jayroe, a city council member with eight years of experience, defeated Democratic incumbent Brendon Barber in Tuesday’s election. Jayroe will become the first Republican and the first woman to hold the office. Final results...
GEORGETOWN, SC
19thnews.org

Before Boston’s historic mayoral race between two women of color, a diverse city council helped pave the way

Michelle Wu on Tuesday was elected mayor of Boston, the first time the city has elected someone for the job who is not a White man. Wu was facing Annissa Essaibi George, a fellow at-large member of the Boston City Council, in a runoff. Essaibi George conceded Tuesday night, and with that, Wu will be the first woman and woman of color elected as the city’s mayor. But before Wu and Essaibi George became contenders in a closely watched runoff, they were members of the 13-member Boston City Council — a governing body that in the past decade has become more representative of the city’s population and created a launching pad for higher office.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadsheet#Covid#Doj#Simon Schuster#Asian American#The New York Times#Arab Polish#The Boston City Council#The 13 Person Council
Slate

The U.S. Could Get Its First Major Socialist Mayor in Decades

Back in the spring, Ross Barkan, a contributing writer for the Nation who reports on New York politics, was busy with the mayoral primary in New York City, when sources started coming to him and saying that there was this other race he should be paying attention to: the mayoral primary in Buffalo. Candidate India Walton, a democratic socialist and nurse, challenged Buffalo’s four-term incumbent mayor—and won the primary. Suddenly, the self-professed socialist was the candidate on the Democratic Party line. And she doesn’t sound like an old-school candidate by any means. Today is Election Day, but it remains to be seen whether India Walton can win over her party, or the general election. To zone in on what this race could mean for the future of municipal politics, I spoke with Barkan on Tuesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wamc.org

North Adams voters will elect city’s first female mayor Tuesday

Beyond the historic mayoral vote, the election will also decide the makeup of the nine-person city council, as well as municipal and regional school committee seats. Mayor Tom Bernard, who is leaving after two two-year terms, gave WAMC the rundown of what he thinks are the biggest issues for his successor.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
wgbh.org

Basic Black | Boston Mayor's Race 2021: What Are The Stakes For Communities Of Color?

Next Tuesday, Boston voters will head to the polls to vote for the city's 55th elected mayor. Making national headlines from the beginning, this historic mayoral race began with five candidates of color in the primary election and will conclude with a face-off between two women who identify as people of color. Either Michelle Wu or Annissa Essiabi-George will be the first Boston mayor in 200 years who is not male or white. Have both candidates committed to policies that support communities of color? And will those communities see actual movement on issues impacting their safety and success?
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Fortune

These young climate activists are pushing for change at COP26

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The October jobs report has good news and bad news for women, the House passes Biden's infrastructure bill–with Build Back Better still to go, and young climate activists are pushing for change at COP26. Have a productive Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
wamc.org

With historic vote, Macksey to become first female mayor of North Adams

The race for a two-year term pitted North Berkshire School Union Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Macksey against Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts administrator Lynette Bond. Macksey’s victory Tuesday was secured with the same 200-vote margin as in September’s preliminary election. The final count was 1,681 to 1,484, with Bond only carrying...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Fortune

Women in tech are fighting A.I. bias—but where are the men?

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Malala gets married, Dr. Jill Biden leads the White House's COVID vaccine campaign in schools, and we ponder the impact of bias in A.I. Have a wonderful Wednesday.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy