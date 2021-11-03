CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Down The College Football Playing Rankings - Week 1

By Bryan Driskell
 8 days ago
The first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2021 season were released last night, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) ranked 10th in the first installment.

Starting in the Top 10 is a good place to be for Notre Dame, who will likely be favored in each of its four remaining regular season games. There were a lot of interesting parts of the first poll, and we broke it all down.

We kick things off breaking down where Notre Dame stands, and what the Irish must do in the final four games to fight their way into the top four by season's end.

The rankings weren't just interesting because of where Notre Dame ranked, and we talked about a lot more than that. Following our analysis of where things stand with Notre Dame we also addressed a number of topics from the first poll. Here are just a few of the topics we covered:

*** Our surprise about Oklahoma being ranked No. 8.

*** The committee setting things up nicely for Ohio State and Wake Forest, but the hit that Cincinnati took based on its own rankings and the lack of future opponents in the Top 25.

*** Alabama being ranked No. 2 was a surprise, and we talk about what might be behind that ranking.

*** We dive into the Big Ten rankings, including our thoughts on why Wisconsin was included over Penn State, who beat the Badgers in Madison to start the season.

*** The recency bias that appeared in the polls is also addressed, and why that is problematic.

*** We also discussed Oregon vs. Ohio State.

