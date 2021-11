Next week, Yale College will announce three reforms to its financial aid system, including an elimination of the student income contribution. The student share — also known as the student effort — includes a billed portion, which contributes directly to a student tuition, and an unbilled portion, used for personal expenses. Students colloquially refer to the former as the “Student Income Contribution,” though the Office of Financial Aid does not employ this moniker. Students pay the billed portion to Yale, and the expense depends on the amount of aid they receive, but ranges from $3,700 to $5,950.

