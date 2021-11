The political debate over the Justice Department and schools could use some lessons in reading comprehension. From the beginning, the conservative backlash against the Justice Department’s memo on examining threats against school board members has been rooted in an oversimplification. So much of the pushback describes the memo as if it targets virtually any parent with the temerity to question their school board officials. The reality is the memo is specifically focused only on those making threats.

