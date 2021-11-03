Skinny Pittie Found In An Alley In The Freezing Cold | The Dodo Pittie Nation

Owners are disguising their lockdown puppies as strays so that rescue centres will take them in, heartbreaking reports from a charity have found. According to Hope Rescue Centre in Wales, people are trying to sell their dogs on Gumtree before showing up to centres pretending they found their pet on the street. In the past week alone, five owners have come into Hope Rescue Centre with fake stray dogs after no longer wanting to take care of them.

ANIMALS ・ 17 DAYS AGO