Skinny Pittie Found In An Alley In The Freezing Cold | The Dodo Pittie Nation
Skinny pittie found curled up in an alley in the freezing cold is the smooshiest girl who loves her ice cream sundaes now 💕. Special...homenewshere.com
Skinny pittie found curled up in an alley in the freezing cold is the smooshiest girl who loves her ice cream sundaes now 💕. Special...homenewshere.com
thank you for saving this little pupper ❤ i hope she gets her forever home with loving familypoor girl was starving and freezing.
Poor baby. Her ribs are showing. This makes me cry. Such a sweet face. God bless you for saving this baby 😢😢
Put some meat on that dog and get him into a good home
Comments / 26