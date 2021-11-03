CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AGM Group Announces Order for 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Machines from Code Chain New Continent

Cover picture for the articleBeijing, China, November 1, 2021 – AGM Group Holdings Inc (“AGMH” or ‘the Company) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, announced today that it has won a purchase order (the “Order”) from Code Chain New Continent Limited (“Code...

