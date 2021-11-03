CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ten Reasons for Optimism on Climate Change

By Jeff Goodell
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh4Vr_0clG9v0N00

The 26 th U.N. Climate Change Conference got underway in Glasgow this week, and it already looks like a slow-motion train wreck. The leaders of three of the biggest polluting nations – Russia, Brazil, and China – aren’t there. The national pledges that have already been made to cut emissions won’t be met – and even if they were, they aren’t enough to avoid catastrophic warming. Rich nations of the world are woefully behind in their commitment to pay $100 billion a year into the Green Climate Fund to help poor nations adapt to climate impacts and transition to clean energy. The conference runs through Nov. 12 and new deals and commitments will emerge. But right now, given the scale of the crisis we face, signs of urgency, ambition, and leadership are hard to find.

As Rob Larter, a scientist with the British Antarctic Survey, put it in a tweet : “I think that in the main what’s going on is a lot of politicians from many countries are trying to work out how they can come out of it looking good without really committing themselves to doing much.”

But the climate fight is a big and complex war that’s being carried out on many fronts.  Even for experienced climate warriors, it’s hard to keep the whole picture in your head at once.  The apathy and self-dealing in Glasgow are obvious.  What’s less obvious are signs of real progress.

Here are ten reasons for optimism:

  1. The worst-case scenarios for climate warming have so far been averted. It’s often argued that the nearly 30 years of climate talks since the Rio Earth Summit in 1992 have led to nothing. But that’s not true.  A decade ago, we were heading for a world 4°C (or more) warmer by 2100, which would have been catastrophic for life as we know it. But now, with the policies that are already in place, we’re heading for just under 3°C , perhaps a little lower . With the official pledges updated last month — if successfully translated into effective policies — we would limit warming to around 2.5°C . And since then, another 25 countries have updated their pledges. 2.5 C of warming is still horrific, but it’s far less horrific than 4 C.
  2. The price of clean energy is falling fast . A decade ago, the virtue of coal was that it was cheap and plentiful. No more. Utility-scale solar power declined in cost by 90 percent between 2009 and 2021. The cost of onshore wind power declined by 70 percent over the same period. Even in Big Coal states like Ohio, electricity from solar power will overtake coal by the end of the decade.
  3. The Age of Accountability for Big Oil has begun. Last week, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform grilled Big Oil CEOs for knowingly spreading lies about the risks of climate change. Republicans on the committee, led by James Comer of Kentucky, trotted out 30 year-old myths about energy independence and how fossil fuels are the elixir of working families. But Democrats were merciless. Kati Porter of California used M&Ms and bags of rice to make a point about how much land the oil companies have tied up in land leases. New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was typically sharp about the dangers of life in a rapidly warming world: “Some of us have to actually live the future that you all are setting on fire for us.” The CEOs squirmed, fidgeted, and blustered. Maybe it was all theater. Or maybe it was a foreshadowing of climate accountability to come.
  4. President Biden’s climate agenda is big, smart, and serious. It’s been downsized and cut up. It’s been ransacked and shanghaied by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. But Biden’s Build Back Better Act , which includes $500 billion for climate funding, would still be the biggest investment in clean energy and climate adaptation the U.S. has ever made. It includes investments for virtually every aspect of the economy, from clean energy transmission and storage to tax credits for electric vehicles and the production of low-carbon steel.  Can Biden get it through congress?  That remains to be seen, especially after the drubbing Democrats took in this week’s elections.  The good news is that the U.S. is pressing forward on other fronts, including new rules to limit methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas. Thanks in part to a big push from the U.S., more than 100 nations signed a Global Methane Pledge in Glasgow, vowing to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.
  5. Scientists are getting their game on. Michael Mann , Katharine Hayhoe , Gavin Schmidt , Andrea Dutton and Andrew Dessler are all top climate scientists who have a knack for calling out bullshit when they see it. And they’re calling it out more and more. Mann has been particularly aggressive. “Look no further than Australia, a country that deserves better than the feckless coalition government that currently reigns,” he wrote in The Los Angeles Times last week. As Mann points out, Australia’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 26% to 28% by 2030 is half what other industrialized nations such as the U.S. and the European Union have committed to. Mann also roasted Saudi Arabia and Russia for making a mockery of the Glasgow negotiations by agreeing to “a laughably delinquent” date of 2060 for reaching net zero emissions.
  6. The fossil fuel divestment movement is snowballing. As activist and writer Bill McKibben noted in The New York Times last week, $40 trillion in endowments and portfolios has vowed to abstain from investing in coal and gas and oil. “That’s bigger than the GDP of China and the U.S. combined,” McKibben wrote.  There is still a lot of money sloshing around out there for fossil fuel development, but slowing the flow from the spigot sends a powerful signal. Here’s one sign of how well divestment campaigns are working: the West Virginia Coal Association called divestment “the dumbest movement in history.”
  7. Increased focus on the link between the climate crisis and public health. A rapidly warming world, researchers wrote in The Lancet , a prestigious British medical journal, is exposing humans to searing heat and extreme weather events; increasing the transmission of infectious diseases; exacerbating food, water and financial insecurity; endangering sustainable development; and worsening global inequality. “Health is the vector for climate action,” Johan Rockstrom, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said in Glasgow. “It is what people care about, and what motivates them to take action.”
  8. The war on coal is getting serious. China has vowed to stop funding new coal plants abroad. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg just launched a new crusade to shut down coal plants in 25 countries. Bloomberg has already waged war against coal in the US, helping to shut down 280 plants. Coal’s demise can’t happen fast enough, but it is happening.
  9. Climate justice takes center stage. What do the rich polluters owe the poor who are suffering the worst climate impacts?  This has always been an issue at previous climate talks. In Glasgow, it’s the issue. And climate justice leaders, who see their very existence at stake in these negotiations, are in no mood to play footsie with the leaders of rich nations. As Fiji’s Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama put it : “We Pacific nations have not travelled to the other end of the world to watch our future to be sacrificed at the altar of appeasement of the world’s worst emitters.”
  10. Writers and artists are finding their voices. “Nothing will be saved without you.”  That’s the first line of a poem by Yrsa Daley-Ward , a writer of mixed Nigeria-Jamaican heritage, which she read in the opening ceremony in Glasgow. If there’s a better one-sentence call to action for the climate movement, I haven’t heard it.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Obama Addresses Climate Activists in Glasgow, But Should They Listen?

President Obama arrived at the climate conference in Glasgow like a spirit from another time. He wore a black suit and gray shirt, tieless.  A crowd of star-struck delegates parted like holy water around him.  They all remembered the happy days of the Paris climate agreement in 2015, when he was the President of the United States, Donald Trump was just an orange-haired has-been reality TV star, and there was — for a brief moment — hope that humankind would take dramatic  action on the crisis that was threatening the future of civilization. “Seeing Obama walking up to the podium...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

The Travis Scott Brand Wasn’t Built For This

For close to a decade, Travis Scott has carefully positioned himself squarely at the center of hype. His rise coincided with the corporate takeover of streetwear and sneaker cultures, making him a de facto stand-in for “cool.” An avatar on which to place as many logos as possible. His corporate partnerships, of which there are scores, have inspired fawning coverage in music magazines and business publications alike. Scott is, for better and for worse, a symbol of millennial marketing — easily adaptable, capable of molding himself around any company’s needs. The kids go crazy for it, regardless of what it...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

CMA Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards honored winners like Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, and Brothers Osborne during their Wednesday night ceremonies in Nashville. Stapleton was a multiple winner, taking home trophies in categories like Album of the Year for his LP Starting Over and for Single and Song of the Year for the title track. But it was Luke Combs who won the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year. Elsewhere, Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year, their fourth time to win the category. Singer TJ Osborne accepted the prize with an emotional speech. “It is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
AFP

Pelosi, AOC tell COP26 'America is back' on climate

US congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, eager to repair damage caused by the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement under Donald Trump, told COP26 on Tuesday that "America is back" to lead on climate. "We lost a number of years because of the US withdrawal," said Laurence Tubiana, who helped craft the 2015 Paris climate treaty at France's chief negotiator. 
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mckibben
Person
Katharine Hayhoe
Person
Michael Mann
TheConversationAU

Why the Australian government must listen to Torres Strait leaders on climate change

Last month, First Nations leaders Pabai Pabai and Paul Kabai filed a landmark class action against the Australian government to protect communities in the Torres Strait from climate change. In the Torres Strait, First Nations communities are facing an existential threat as the planet warms. Rising seas are already inundating infrastructure and cultural sites, and some islands may be uninhabitable by the end of the century causing devastating harm to Torres Strait Islander Peoples and Ailan Kastom culture. Mr. Pabai and Mr. Kabai have seen the impacts first hand. They have filed their class action to protect over 65,000 years of connection...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Climate optimism is an illusion, UN chief tells Cop26

Optimistic assessments of progress on tackling the climate crisis were “an illusion”, the UN secretary general has said in a scathing critique of world leaders’ efforts so far to cut greenhouse gas emissions and stave off climate breakdown. António Guterres, greeting leaders gathering for the Cop26 summit, roundly dismissed the...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

There is reason for optimism yet on Biden's agenda

TGIF, Early Birds. Have a very spooky weekend and please send photos of your costumed baby & dog. Thanks for waking up with us. There is reason for optimism yet on Biden's agenda. President Biden landed in Italy without the deal he begged lawmakers to help him clinch before leaving...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Global Climate Change#Economy#The Green Climate Fund
Roll Call Online

Ten key climate and energy elements in reconciliation package

For the four years of the Trump administration, American officials would attend United Nations climate talks, engaging at a perfunctory level to adhere to their obligations under the Paris climate agreement. Fast forward a year and the Biden administration has made a commitment under that deal to cut the country’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Will Pakistan’s ‘ten billion tree tsunami’ make any difference to climate change?

The scrubby patch of land 20 miles outside Peshawar does not currently look like much, but the young forestry officer says it will soon be transformed. The 5,000 acres of former army firing range next to a cement plant will go from unyielding, hard-baked earth, to a paradise of trees and bushes to entice day trippers from far and wide, he promises. “After 10 to 15 years this area will be a very lush green forest, God willing, and we are committed to its success,” explains Usman Khan.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Climate policy creates winners and losers, and governments need to choose the best models to weigh the outcomes

As the global climate discussion builds strength at COP26, governments at all levels need to understand how climate and energy policies will impact their greenhouse gas emissions and economies. To do this, they rely on “energy-economy models,” computer simulations that analysts use to assess how energy is produced and used within the economy. But not all of these models are the same. One model can produce very different results from another. Or similar results can be interpreted in different ways. This can make decision-making on climate policy challenging. So how can governments match their climate policy questions to an appropriate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Times Daily

Optimism from climate talks: Warming projections down a bit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — With pledges for a United Nations climate conference, the world may be ever so slightly receding from gloomy scenarios of future global warming, according to two new preliminary scientific analyses Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
ENVIRONMENT
sportspromedia.com

Opinion | Ten reasons why climate action is good for your front office

“Because it’s the right thing to do” shouldn’t be the only reason to take climate action. Just in time for Cop26, here are ten practical reasons why leveraging climate-smart strategies across all departments in your front office is good for business:. 1. Momentum is on our side. Right now, Glasgow...
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy