This early Black Friday deal knocks off 40% on a bunch of Fitbit products

It's almost that time of year again, as the holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, along with the usual bevy of tech deals they bring. But that doesn't mean you have to hold out and fight the masses on those major shopping days. We've managed to find some great gaming laptop deals ahead of these official deal days, and have brought them here right to your screen. We get it, the thrill of banging the F5 key to get the laptop or desktop you wanted this holiday season is exhilarating, but wouldn't it be much more enjoyable to already be getting your shopping game and let others are fight over what's left? The early bird gets the worm after all, right? Here's a quick taste...

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO