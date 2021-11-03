CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailing Wraps Up Fall Season with Two Top 10 Finishes

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team finished fourth at the War Memorial, the Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Coed Conference Championship while coming in seventh at the MAISA Fall Women’s Conference Championship over the Halloween weekend (Oct. 30-31).

Owen Hennessey and Sam Muir sailing at Coed ACC Finals (Oct. 23-24, 2021)

WAR MEMORIAL at OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY
St. Mary’s College made great strides this weekend at the War Memorial as the Seahawks jumped four spots from Saturday’s eighth-place standing to their final fourth-place finish in the 18-team field with 152 points, besting fifth-place Georgetown University by 17 points and placing just two points behind third-place Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

In A division, SMCM moved up from Saturday’s ninth-place standing to finish fifth with 85 points, collecting four top-5 finishes in 12 races, including winning Race #11. The Seahawks also rose up in the B division, moving from fifth to second with 67 points. St. Mary’s College had six Top 5 placements.

MAISA FALL WOMEN’S at HOBART & WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGES
The Seahawks finished seventh at this year’s 14-team MAISA Fall Women’s Conference Championship, tallying 118 points after dealing with light easterlies on Saturday and shifty westerlies on Sunday.

In A division, St. Mary’s College jumped up three spots from Saturday’s seventh-place standing to fourth with 53 points and six top-5 finishes in 10 races. The Seahawks came in seventh in the B division with 65 points after placing in the Top 5 in four races.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Nov. 5-7 – ICSA Men’s Singlehanded Nationals – Annapolis, Md. (Severn Sailing Association) – 9:30 a.m.

The post Sailing Wraps Up Fall Season with Two Top 10 Finishes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

