CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

College Football Playoff Notebook: Cincinnati Isn't Out, but Things Look Bleak

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the College Football Playoff began in 2014, we have wondered what it would require for a team outside of a major...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Manning Family News

The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#First College#Notebook#American Football
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Columbus Dispatch

Who will win? Experts make predictions for Ohio State vs. Purdue

The Ohio State football team, which is ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week, faces Purdue at Ohio Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. showdown with the upset-minded Boilermakers. While the Buckeyes, who have won seven straight games since losing to Oregon in September,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ESPN

Cam Newton signs deal to rejoin Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - "Superman," the sequel, began for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday when quarterback Cam Newton returned to the team he led to the Super Bowl in 2015 with a one-year deal. The deal is worth up to $10 million for the remainder of the season, including $4.5 million...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
AthlonSports.com

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy