Maryland State

Maryland 2021 Black Bear Hunt Harvest Results Released

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
 8 days ago
Hunters harvested 54 black bears during Maryland’s 18th annual black bear hunt. Official results have been compiled and reported by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources following the five-day hunt held Oct. 25-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.

Photo by Bob Geary

Abundant natural food in the mountains of Western Maryland slowed bear movements, and warm and sometimes wet weather conditions made hunting difficult. Hunters harvested 34 female and 20 male bears under these less-than-ideal conditions.

“Mother Nature proved challenging this year for our bear hunters,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Although the harvest was lower than normal, it is encouraging to see the healthy harvest in Frederick and Washington counties, where the bear population continues to grow.”

2021 Maryland Black Bear Hunt by the Numbers:

  • 54 black bears were harvested: 6 from Allegany County, 5 from Frederick County, 33 from Garrett County, and 10 from Washington County
  • 146 pounds is the average weight of bears harvested
  • The heaviest bear weighed 362 pounds and was taken in Washington County
  • 63% of bears were taken on private land
  • 4,716 hunters applied for a permit
  • 950 permits were awarded

More information about black bear management in Maryland is available on the department’s website .

