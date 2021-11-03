CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Beach, MD

Marsha Stiner Retires from the Town of North Beach

By Staff
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvtCQ_0clG8sOP00

The Town of North Beach would like to congratulate Marsha Stiner on her retirement! Marsha was a dedicated employee of the Town Hall for 14 years.

Marsha was an integral part of the administrative team for the Town of North Beach. She diligently promoted the goodwill of the town and ensured the residents’ needs were met. Among a multitude of other duties, Marsha was the friendly voice on the other end of the phone that conveyed Southern hospitality to all. Residents called upon her for many reasons and found comfort in her helpful, compassionate, and respectful manner. Marsha offered advice, provided beneficial information, resolved issues, and most importantly, she listened. Marsha was a team player and very willing to help in any situation. She was detail-oriented, had an impressive memory, and you can trust and believe that you’ll always hear a comical story from her past!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4L9g_0clG8sOP00

We thank Marsha for her many years of excellent service to the Town of North Beach and its residents and offer heartfelt congratulations on all her hard work!

The post Marsha Stiner Retires from the Town of North Beach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert appoints Sharon Strand as Director of Finance and Budget

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 9, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Strand as the county government director of the Department of Finance & Budget. Strand has extensive experience in both the government and private sectors. Most recently, she held a leadership role with Calvert County […] The post Calvert appoints Sharon Strand as Director of Finance and Budget appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

La Plata Holds Veterans Parade

Hundreds of marchers represented over thirty parade units participating in the Veterans Day Parade Sunday, November 9 in La Plata Maryland under sunny skies. Officials leading the parade which is the first in the town since the Pandemic included the La Plata Town Council, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28thLegislative District, Command Master Chief Charles Hysell, Naval Support Facility Indian Head Group. Charles County Commissioners Gilbert Bowling and Thomasina Coates participated.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 235 (Three Notch Road) In St. Mary’s County

(November 10, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will began work last night, Wednesday, November 10, to resurface a section of MD 235 (Three Notch Road) between Jacksons Run Road and MD 246 (Great Mills Road) in St. Mary’s County. Crews are scheduled to work overnight, Sundays through Thursdays, […] The post MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 235 (Three Notch Road) In St. Mary’s County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Beach, MD
Local
Maryland Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Board of County Commissioners Introduces New Veterans Affairs Commission

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 5, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) established a new Veterans Affairs Commission (VAC) to help guide BOCC initiatives, programs, and policies that impact Calvert County veterans. The BOCC unanimously approved the establishment of the VAC during their Tuesday, March 23, 2021, regular meeting. The following volunteers were chosen for the VAC:
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co to Break Ground for Beach Elementary School

Calvert County Public Schools will break ground for the new Beach Elementary School building on November 11, 2021, at 12:30 PM. The celebration will begin in the cafeteria and continue outside at the site of the new construction. Dr. Daniel D. Curry, the Superintendent, said, “It’s a special day for the Beach Community and Calvert County Schools when we throw […] The post Calvert Co to Break Ground for Beach Elementary School  appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cancellation of Pat Carpenter Holiday Parade

Out of an abundance of caution, the Pat Carpenter Holiday Parade will not be held this year. Due to a large number of participants and the continuing threat of COVID19, the parade coordinator has decided to cancel the event, but promises the 2022 parade will be the biggest and best parade yet! No need to […] The post Cancellation of Pat Carpenter Holiday Parade appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NORTH BEACH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Parks & Recreation to Offer Sensational Seasonal Events

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 3, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is offering festive events for residents to make the holiday season merry and bright. Join in the Jingle Bell Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. at King Memorial Park, located at 65 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Get in […] The post Calvert County Parks & Recreation to Offer Sensational Seasonal Events appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy