The Dan + Shay Orlando concert scheduled for this Thursday, 11/4 is canceled. The Award-winning duo made the announcement on their social media on Tuesday morning (11/2). They began by saying they have some good news and some bad news. An immediate member of their touring party tested positive for COVID-19 and the decision was made for the safety of their fans and everyone around them to cancel the shows scheduled for Thursday, 11/4 at the Amway Center in Orlando and the following day in Atlanta.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO