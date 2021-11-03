CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell Valley News

Thomas, Burroughs promoted to sergeant in Pennington

By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
 8 days ago
Pennington has promoted two officers to the rank of sergeant and hired a new officer to join the borough police department. Novin Thomas and Daryl Burroughs were appointed to sergeant at a Pennington Council meeting on Nov. 1. In addition to their promotions and being administered the oath of...

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

