Thomas, Burroughs promoted to sergeant in Pennington
By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Hopewell Valley News
8 days ago
Pennington has promoted two officers to the rank of sergeant and hired a new officer to join the borough police department. Novin Thomas and Daryl Burroughs were appointed to sergeant at a Pennington Council meeting on Nov. 1. In addition to their promotions and being administered the oath of...
Firefighters are needed for Hope Hose Humane No. Co. 1, Consolidated Fire Association, Mission Fire Company and Derby Fire company. For more information, visit www.bordentowntownship.com/fire_prevention_month?utm_campaign=october_2021_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_source=bordentowntownship. Throughout November. Bordentown Township will hold a post-Halloween pumpkin drive through Nov. 30 at Bordentown Township Public Works, 266 Crosswicks Road. Instead of throwing pumpkins...
With one seat open this fall on the Hopewell Township Committee, Democrat Uma Purandare is set to become the newest member of the governing body. According to results posted online from the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, as of press time on Nov. 9, Purandare had received 4,008 votes and Republican Ed Jackowski received 2,784 votes.
A mother from Skillman is accused of murdering her two children, restraining them in their car seats prior to officers finding them inside her vehicle. Hillsborough Township police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a disabled motor vehicle which had left the roadway on Mountain View Road in Hillsborough around 7:41 a.m. Nov. 9.
Seeking to shine a light on domestic violence, Princeton officials are urging residents to buy luminary kits to place along their driveways and sidewalks Dec. 6 at dusk in support of Womanspace’s annual Communities of Light project. Mayor Mark Freda issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 6 as “Communities of Light...
Lawrence Township has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to pay for the repaving of Devon Avenue, Irwin Place and Smithfield Avenue. Lawrence Township is one of 541 municipalities whose Municipal Aid grant program application has been approved by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT). The grant program is funded by the state’s Transportation Trust Fund.
MARLBORO – A physical attack and an attempted sexual assault of a jogger in a Monmouth County park in Marlboro is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Nov. 6. The incident took place shortly after 11:45 a.m. Nov. 4, approximately 100 feet off the Henry Hudson...
The force of the impact pushed the Acura RDX on top of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The two sport utility vehicles came to rest on the north side of Princeton-Kingston Road.SUBMITTED PHOTO. An attempt to steal a car from a Clover Lane driveway led to the deaths of a 15-year-old...
Monmouth County, in cooperation with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), has broken ground for the construction of a new Rumson-Sea Bright bridge, according to a press release. “We are thrilled to break ground today (Nov....
A former resident of Holmdel has been sentenced to a total of 10 years in a New Jersey state prison relating to an arson and firing a weapon into a township business, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Nov. 5. Leonard J. Mazzarisi III, 32, formerly of Holmdel,...
• Start your holiday preparations today by registering to participate in The Allentown Village Initiative’s Christmas Wreath Decorating Contest. Registration is open at www.allentownvinj.org. All you need to do is put your creative talents to work and decorate a wreath in any style, using materials of your choice. Then ask a business owner on Main Street in Allentown for permission to hang the wreath on their shop door by Nov. 26. Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 31, voting will be open for everyone visiting town to choose their favorite wreath. The winner will receive a gift basket valued at $75; second and third place will receive $30 and $25 gift cards to their favorite Allentown small businesses. Winners will be announced on Jan. 7. Details: Annette DeFalco, 609-218-0410.
FREEHOLD – Democrats Annette Jordan and Sharon Shutzer have won three-year terms on the Borough Council in Freehold Borough. The terms will run from January 2022 through December 2024. Shutzer and Jordan, two incumbent members of the six-member governing body, ran unopposed in the general election, which was conducted with...
Following a successful gun buyback event that was recently held in Asbury Park, a second such event will be held on Nov. 20 in Freehold Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. The second gun buyback event in as many months is scheduled to take place from 8:30. a.m....
Nine candidates ran for the South Brunswick Board of Education. Three seats hold three-year terms. As of press time on Nov. 5, the most recent results reported by the Middlesex County Board of Elections were:. Barry Nathanson, 3,905 votes. Lisa M. Rodgers, 3,624 votes. Deepa Karthik, 3,103 votes. Imran Bukhari,...
East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov, second from left, partnered with Dave Longo, president and CEO of Diversified Rack & Shelving, third from right, to present a total $10,000 donation to four community organizations.PHOTO COURTESY OF EAST WINDSOR. Diversified Rack & Shelving partnered with East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov...
A Holmdel resident who is the former co-owner of a Union City pharmacy was sentenced on Nov. 3 to 41 months in prison for his role in a scheme to pay bribes to healthcare professionals and for evading taxes on $33.9 million in income, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.
There were elections for the two, three-year term seats on the municipal governing body for Milltown on Nov. 2. The candidates are Democrat Randy Farkas, an incumbent, and newcomer David Potter; and former Republican councilmen Richard Revolinsky and John Collins. As of Nov. 3, the former Republican councilmen Revolinksy, with...
Democrats Eman El-Badawi and incumbent Michael Ferrante have seemingly secured two open seats on the Cranbury Township Committee. Each seat carries a three-year term. The results of the General Election on Nov. 2 reflect what has been posted online by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office,as of Nov. 3. The results...
JACKSON – Members of the Township Council have voted to authorize a developer’s agreement with the entity that is developing the Jackson Crossing 2/Adventure Crossing project. A developer’s agreement is an agreement between a governing body and a developer to expressly define a project’s rules, regulations, commitments and policies for...
Members of Pennington Council have been provided with a report that has identified certain problems in borough operations such as thin staffing for administrative services. The Pennington Council was briefed on the report conducted by consultants at Government Management Advisors, LLC on Nov. 1 at a council meeting. The report not only identified problems, but recommended ways to resolve the issues.
Members of the National Guard came to rescue a man who was clinging to the roof of his nearly submerged car on a flooded road in Hopewell during Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1. They were taken from in front of a home on Pennington-Rocky Hill Road in Hopewell Township just before it crosses Stony Brook.PHOTOS COURTESY OF ROBERT KECSKES.
