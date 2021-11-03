Thomas, Burroughs promoted to sergeant in Pennington

• Start your holiday preparations today by registering to participate in The Allentown Village Initiative’s Christmas Wreath Decorating Contest. Registration is open at www.allentownvinj.org. All you need to do is put your creative talents to work and decorate a wreath in any style, using materials of your choice. Then ask a business owner on Main Street in Allentown for permission to hang the wreath on their shop door by Nov. 26. Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 31, voting will be open for everyone visiting town to choose their favorite wreath. The winner will receive a gift basket valued at $75; second and third place will receive $30 and $25 gift cards to their favorite Allentown small businesses. Winners will be announced on Jan. 7. Details: Annette DeFalco, 609-218-0410.

