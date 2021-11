What: Charlotte Hornets (5-4) at Sacramento Kings (4-4) Where: Golden One Center; Sacramento, Calif. How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. After a red-hot start to the season, the Charlotte Hornets have cooled down a bit and currently sit at 5-4. They have dropped three of their last four games, two of which were double-digit losses. Tonight, they continue their West Coast road trip as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Sactown hasn’t been amazing this year, but it’s looking like they could push for a play-in spot.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO