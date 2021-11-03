CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heerens are ready to push record

By Corey Meints
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s too bad for father-son duo Jeff and Jacob Heeren that the moniker Music City...

www.timescitizen.com

earshot.org

For The Record

Spontaneous musical creation, carrying the extended presence of the performer through continuous moments of music making, is a tremendous gift to any listener and a testament to the healing power of sound. Pianist and composer Jovino Santos Neto’s 2021 release Luz is a profound celebration of such spontaneity, achievable only by a master of creative music such as himself. With Luz, Santos Neto, a long-time presence in Seattle and a native of Brazil where he was renowned for his collaboration with legendary musician Hermeto Pascoal, presents eight solo piano pieces recorded with no plan or preparation before the one-day recording session.
SEATTLE, WA
riffmagazine.com

INTERVIEW: OTTTO ready to break through, preps heavy new record

NAPA — We first meet our protagonists at BottleRock Napa Valley. The fest is known for bringing in acts on the verge of breaking, who are likely to be well known by the time the following year’s festival season comes around. Case in point: young SoCal thrash metal band OTTTO, an unorthodox pick for a typically tamer bill.
ROCK MUSIC
#Iowa River
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Says Everyone, Including Travis Scott, Was "Blindsided" By Astroworld Tragedy

He has been known to rock a festival stage or two throughout his career, so when it comes to addressing controversies involving live shows, Master P knows the inner workings of events like Astroworld. The Rap icon performed at the controversial event on Friday (November 5) during the day, and he chatted with TMZ about what his experience was like at the festival.
CELEBRITIES

