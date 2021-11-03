Heerens are ready to push record

Spontaneous musical creation, carrying the extended presence of the performer through continuous moments of music making, is a tremendous gift to any listener and a testament to the healing power of sound. Pianist and composer Jovino Santos Neto’s 2021 release Luz is a profound celebration of such spontaneity, achievable only by a master of creative music such as himself. With Luz, Santos Neto, a long-time presence in Seattle and a native of Brazil where he was renowned for his collaboration with legendary musician Hermeto Pascoal, presents eight solo piano pieces recorded with no plan or preparation before the one-day recording session.
Comments / 0