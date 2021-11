Natural gas, once seen as a bridge fuel to a new energy future, is now the target of attacks by anti-industrial activists. . Armed with significant financial assets, environmental groups have spent the past year targeting the natural gas industry and its consumers through local bans on new natural gas hookups. Most of the local bans are located in California and the Northeast, but proposals to restrict new natural gas hookups continue to spring up across the country, including in Colorado.

